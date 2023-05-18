"So proud" - Manchester City superstar's fiance reacts to his match-winning display in 4-0 Real Madrid rout

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva's fiance Ines Degener Tomaz reacted to her partner's stunning performance against Real Madrid on Wednesday, May 17.

The Cityzens hammered Real Madrid 4-0 at the Etihad in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals. Silva scored a first-half brace while Manuel Akanji and Julian Alvarez scored one each to secure a big win for the hosts. They won the tie 5-1 on aggregate.

Silva was sensational for the Cityzens on the night. He scored two goals, had three shots, completed three of his six dribble attempts, and had a 90% passing accuracy. The Portuguese ace ran the show for Manchester City in the first half as he constantly troubled Real Madrid left-back Eduardo Camavinga.

After the game, Silva was adjudged the Player of the Match and was seen posing with the award for journalists and other media. His fiance, Ines Tomaz, put up an Instagram story containing a video of the midfielder with the award and captioned it:

"So proud [red heart emoji]"

A screenshot of Ines Degener Tomaz's Instagram story of her fiance Bernardo Silva

She also shared a few other stories, highlighting the atmosphere at the Etihad, Manchester City celebrating Silva's goal and them reaching the final.

Silva and Tomaz have been together since 2020 and got engaged last year. The couple also recently shared in an Instagram post that they are expecting their first child together.

Bernardo Silva on Manchester City's win over Real Madrid

After their emphatic win over Real Madrid, Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva was understandably pleased. He shared how good the victory felt and how the home crowd helped them achieve success on the night.

Speaking to City's media team, the Portuguese midfielder said:

"It’s a beautiful night for us. We knew it would be tough. But to beat this Madrid team 4-0 at home is wonderful. It’s a wonderful feeling to be in the final again. Hopefully this time we can try and win it."

He added:

"With our people we’re always very strong. They were amazing once again today. They helped us get momentum to go after Madrid.

"We know how tough they are. Even in the second half they pushed us and could have scored. We were very resilient, very passionate and organised at the same time, I'm so happy with this performance."

Silva was heavily linked with a move to Barcelona last summer but City manager Pep Guardiola was adamant that he wanted to keep the midfielder (via the Mirror). The Portuguese ace has repaid his manager's faith brilliantly this season, making 52 appearances across competitions.

Poll : 0 votes