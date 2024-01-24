“So smooth and silky” - Gary Neville impressed by Chelsea star who was ‘really good on the eye’ during win over Middlesbrough 

Manchester United legend Gary Neville was impressed by Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer in the Blues' 6-1 second-leg Carabao Cup semi-final win on Tuesday (January 23).

The west Londoners managed to turn the tie around after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium in the first leg (January 9). Palmer scored twice in the return fixture (42' and 77'), the first of which was gifted to the England international following an error in the build. His second was a well-placed right-footed shot from close range.

Addressing the 21-year-old's performance and deeming him a worthy candidate for the Player of the Match award, Neville said during his commentary for Sky Sports (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

"He is always a great watch. So smooth and silky. Creates chances, scores goals, tonight as well. He is really good on the eye.”

Palmer registered an 80% passing accuracy on the night, delivered both his attempted long balls with precision, and completed two of his six attempted dribbles.

He's been the standout in a struggling Blues side since joining Stamford Bridge from Manchester City last summer for a reported £45 million. The attacking midfielder has bagged nine goals and four assists from 17 Premier League appearances this season.

However, Chelsea are placed ninth in the league standings, 12 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa. The Blues can claim silverware this year when they face either Liverpool or Fulham in the Carabao Cup final on February 25.

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino reacts to facing either Liverpool or Fulham in the Carabao Cup final

Mauricio Pochettino (via Getty Images)

Mauricio Pochettino is inching closer to winning his first trophy with Chelsea and in England. The Argentine coach managed Tottenham Hotspur for five years but was unable to win silverware with the north London side.

The Blues are likely to face Liverpool in the final of this competition, with the Reds currently leading their semi-final fixture 2-1 against Fulham. Moreover, Jurgen Klopp's side have enjoyed good form off late, most recently putting away Bournemouth 4-0 in the league (January 21).

Speaking after his side's semi-final success, Pochettino said (via Football London):

"Yes, it's really important for us. We are going to play Fulham or Liverpool – two amazing teams and it's going to be difficult. But now we need to believe we can win. It's an important step for us."

A fixture against Fulham may seem more desirable, with the Cottagers 13th in the Premier League. The Blues recently clashed against their London rivals on January 13, where they came out 1-0 victors.