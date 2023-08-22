“So someone gets in that locker room and yells at them” – YouTuber urges Manchester United to sign Cristiano Ronaldo’s ex-teammate to save club

YouTuber MoreAA9Skillz has urged Manchester United to sign Cristiano Ronaldo's former teammate Sergio Ramos. He believes the club need a player who can urge others to bring out their best on the pitch.

Ramos is currently a free agent after his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) contract expired earlier this summer. However, he has not been linked with a move to Old Trafford yet.

Reacting to Manchester United's 2-0 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, August 19, the YouTuber said:

“I think United should sign Sergio Ramos. So someone gets in that locker room and yells at them. I think they should, I'm being serious, you guys are laughing, I'm not joking."

“It's not a manager thing no more. There's been Mourinho, there's been so many managers, and they can't get to the players. Ramos ain't the player he used to be, but I think getting him into that locker room [will work]. You need someone like that. Someone who isn’t scared to call people out," he added.

Sergio Ramos, one of the greatest defenders of his generation, is currently without a club after his two-year spell with PSG came to an end in July 2023. He made just 58 appearances for the French giants, scoring six and assisting one goal in the process.

Besiktas back out of Sergio Ramos move after failing to agree on personal terms but Manchester United unlikely to move in for him

Sergio Ramos was linked with a move to Turkish giants Besiktas. But the club have now announced that they have backed off from the deal after failing to agree on personal terms with the player.

They released an official statement that read:

"Successful footballers Anderson Talisca and Sergio Ramos, who have an important place in the world football market with their quality, which every club, every president and every coach would want to see in their squad, are on the transfer agenda."

"In this direction; Contact was made with both Anderson Talisca and his club and Sergio Ramos, who has his testimonial; Negotiations, which were carried out considering the interests of our club, were terminated due to disagreements on financial issues," it added.

Manchester United, however, are not likely to move for 37-year-old Ramos. They are yet to offload centre-back Harry Maguire, whose proposed move to West Ham United fell off. The Red Devils will reportedly not approach another defender as long as Maguire is on their books.