"So terribly done with that man" - Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag gets ripped apart by Dutch media for unsettling Ajax stars 

Newly appointed Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been severely criticized by the Dutch media for unsettling Ajax players.

The Dutch manager was named the new boss at Old Trafford earlier this summer following his illustrious spell as Ajax manager.

As reported by Sport Witness, the 52-year-old has faced the wrath of the Ajax faithful as well as the Dutch media for trying to raid his former club. Since Ten Hag has taken charge at Old Trafford, Manchester United have been consistently linked with not only Ajax players but also their backroom staff.

Mitchell van der Gaag, who worked as Ten Hag's assistant at the Johan Cryuff Arena, followed the manager to Old Trafford. The Red Devils have also signed defender Lisandro Martinez.

The Manchester Outfit have been strongly linked with a number of Ajax players in Jurrien Timber, Brian Brobbey and Antony.

Ten Hag's attempt to sign players for Ajax has already made him an unpopular figure in Amsterdam. Kokkie, from Ajax media duo Kale and Kokkie. has urged Ten Hag to respect his former club and leave them alone. He told AT5:

“One thing: leave Ten Hag in England. I’m so terribly done with that man. First, he takes the assistant coach. Fine. Then he drives Timber crazy, drives Martínez crazy, and then he wants the video analyst again. Then he drives Antony crazy again."

“Ajax has indicated 45 times that Antony is not for sale and he just keeps coming. I’m starting to find him really boring. He knows that Ajax is busy with Brobbey and then you go and call Brobbey. Is that respect for your old club?”

Ajax fans have every reason to be furious with their former manager for trying to raid them. However, it is easy to understand why Ten Hag has been so keen on bringing Ajax players and staff to Old Trafford.

The Dutchman has taken up a herculean challenge by accepting the manager's position at Manchester United. The 52-year-old has to ensure that he lives up to the challenge and is eager to work with people he already knows and trusts.

Utd District @UtdDistrict 🗣 Lisandro Martinez on Erik ten Hag: “I was with him three years at Ajax and I know his style of playing. With him, I improved a lot, to be honest. He’s here in #mufc now, so again the opportunity was there and for sure he’s very important in my [career].” [MU] 🗣 Lisandro Martinez on Erik ten Hag: “I was with him three years at Ajax and I know his style of playing. With him, I improved a lot, to be honest. He’s here in #mufc now, so again the opportunity was there and for sure he’s very important in my [career].” [MU]

So far, Manchester United have added just three players to their roster in the form of Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen and Tyrell Malacia. The Red Devils still have plenty of work to do if they have to bring the glory days back to the club.

