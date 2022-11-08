“So, thank you for that” – William Saliba reveals why he wants to give back to Arsenal fans every time he’s on the pitch

Arsenal defender William Saliba has claimed that he wants to give back to the fans every time he is on the pitch.

The French defender has been a revelation this campaign at the heart of the Gunners' defense.

He has been one of the key reasons why the Gunners have defied all odds and are leading the Premier League table.

Arsenal fans clearly adore the French international and it was evident recently when they chanted his name during the Gunners' 3-0 win at Bournemouth.

Saliba has claimed that he wants to repay the fans for their admiration towards him. He told Premier League Productions, as quoted by Football.London:

"The chant? Yeah, of course I've heard it [laughs]. I heard it since the beginning. I want to give them [the fans] back everyday I'm on the pitch. So, thank you for that."

William Saliba was signed by the north London giants back in the summer of 2019 but he had to wait three long years to make his debut for the club.

Over the last three seasons, he was loaned out to Saint-Etienne, Nice, and Olympique de Marseille respectively.

Saliba has finally been given his chance by Mikel Arteta this season and he has taken that with both hands.

He has become a key player for Arsenal with his composed defensive display at the heart of the defense.

The Frenchman has made 15 appearances across all competitions this campaign, having scored twice in the process.

Saliba has also earned seven caps for France already and is expected to be on the plane to Qatar for Didier Deschamps' side in the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Arsenal could face competition from Manchester United for the signature of in-form Ligue 1 attacker

Arsenal could reportedly face competition from Premier League rivals Manchester United for the signing of LOSC Lille Striker Jonathan David.

David has been impressive for Lille this season, having scored nine goals and produced three assists in 14 games across competitions.

The Canada international has attracted interest from both Arsenal and Manchester United.

Everton and Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in the dynamic attacker, who is currently valued at €40 million.

David has been a crucial player for Lille since his switch from Gent in 2020 and played a key role in their Ligue 1 triumph in 2020-21.

He boasts 34 caps for Canada already at the age of 22 and has 22 international goals to his name.

