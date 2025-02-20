"So underrated" - Jude Bellingham names 'most talented' and gifted player' at Real Madrid

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has claimed that his teammate Rodrygo is highly underrated and probably the most gifted player at the club. This comes after the Spanish giants secured a 3-1 win over Manchester City in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League playoffs on Wednesday (February 19).

Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring for Los Blancos in the fourth minute, following a long pass from Raul Asencio. The Frenchman made it 2-0 in the 33rd minute after being set up by Rodrygo.

Mbappe completed a brilliant hat-trick in the 61st minute, following a pass from Federico Valverde. Towards the end of the game, Omar Marmoush's free kick hit the bar and was put in by Nico Gonzalez (90+2), making the final scoreline 3-1. Los Blancos thus progressed to the UCL Round of 16 6-3 on aggregate

In an interview after the game, Bellingham shared his thoughts about Rodrygo. He said (via Madrid Xtra):

“Rodrygo is SO underrated. For me, he’s probably the most talented and most gifted player in the squad.”

The Brazilian has been the brains behind much of Madrid's attacking creativity this season. He has also proven to be a decent finisher in front of goal. In 34 appearances this season, Rodrygo has scored 12 goals and registered nine assists, including six goal contributions in the Champions League.

Los Blancos will face either city rivals Atletico Madrid or Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen in the last 16. The Round of 16 draw is scheduled to take place on Friday (February 21).

How has Jude Bellingham performed for Real Madrid this season?

Real Madrid C.F. v Manchester City - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Knockout Play-off Second Leg - Source: Getty

Despite recent behavioral issues, Bellingham has proven to be a key player for Los Blancos this season. The Englishman's ability to control the midfield and influence games makes him an invaluable asset for any team.

In 34 appearances across competitions, Bellingham has scored 11 goals and registered 10 assists. Given his outstanding attacking proficiency, the 21-year-old will be a key player for the Spanish giants as they look to defend their LaLiga and Champions League crowns.

Following the dismantling of Manchester City, Real Madrid will return to league action on the weekend against Girona (February 23).

