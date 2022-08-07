“So weak & seems to bottle it”, “not sure what he’s good at” – Chelsea fans frustrated with ‘nonsense football’ from 23-year-old star during 1-0 win over Everton

Chelsea fans were left disappointed with Kai Havertz's performance in their Premier League opener against Everton on Saturday. The Blues won 1-0, courtesy a Jorginho penalty at Goodison Park.

It was Thomas Tuchel's side's first win against the Toffees at Goodison Park since 2017. The Blues dominated the first half with 68% possession, attempting ten shots.

However, it took a penalty to break Everton down. After Abdoulaye Doucoure fouled Ben Chilwell in the box, Jorginho converted the penalty to score what turned out to be the winner.

The Toffees upped the ante in the second half, raising their possession to 42% and attempting five shots, with three being on target. However, they couldn't find an equaliser.

While the Blues registered their first three points of the campaign, fans weren't happy with Havertz's performance. The German won just three of his nine attempted ground duels, committing three fouls and losing possession eight times. He was subsituted in the 75th minute for Armando Broja.

Chelsea fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment on Havertz's performance:

Matchday365 @Matchday365 Kai Havertz in the Premier League since August 2021 — excluding games vs. last season’s bottom three:



• 21 games

• 2 goals

• 1 assist Kai Havertz in the Premier League since August 2021 — excluding games vs. last season’s bottom three:• 21 games• 2 goals• 1 assist https://t.co/WqAj66gnoN

Sam ⭐⭐ @CFCSam47 Havertz plays at half speed Havertz plays at half speed

Johnson @enyo_p_ Havertz don tire me bro just can’t think fast enough Havertz don tire me bro just can’t think fast enough

x @onextime Havertz is a problem. We cannot have this guy leading us Havertz is a problem. We cannot have this guy leading us

Kelly$ @Kelechi_Cfc



God Kai Havertz has started his nonsense football again this seasonGod Kai Havertz has started his nonsense football again this season 😭😭God

Dami™️ @TheGrandDam Someone needs to tell Havertz that the wonderkid visa doesn’t last forever, this needs to be the break out season. Someone needs to tell Havertz that the wonderkid visa doesn’t last forever, this needs to be the break out season.

Zak @ZG1999_ Havertz is 22 he can still do his masters Havertz is 22 he can still do his masters

Reevesy @1221Dtr Surely kovacic comes on for Jorginho & Broja for Havertz? Havertz has been dreadful. So weak & seems to bottle it. Surely kovacic comes on for Jorginho & Broja for Havertz? Havertz has been dreadful. So weak & seems to bottle it.

CE ✍️- On Hiatus @CatenaccioEra This will be Havertz third season and i’m still not sure what he’s good at. Or even what position he should play This will be Havertz third season and i’m still not sure what he’s good at. Or even what position he should play

Havertz joined the west London side from Bayer Leverkusen in 2020 for €85 million but has had an underwhelming stint. He has scored 12 goals and has provided six assists in 57 Premier League games.

He scored the only goal in their win over Manchester City in the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League final, though. With Romelu Lukaku re-joining Inter Milan on loan this summer, the onus will be on Havertz to be more clinical in front of goal.

Premier League opening Gameweek so far as Chelsea beat Fulham

The 2022-23 Premier League season began with Arsenal winning 2-0 against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Friday, August 5.

Earlier today (August 6), title-contenders Liverpool were held to a surprising 2-2 draw against newly promoted Fulham at Craven Cottage. Another newly promoted side, Bournemouth, began their campaign with a 2-0 victory over Aston Villa at the Vitality Stadium.

Newcastle United beat the third promoted team - Nottingham Forest - 2-0 at St. James' Park. Meanwhile, Leeds United beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 at Elland Road.

Tottenham Hotspur began their campaign with a big 4-1 win over Southampton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Chelsea rounded off the day with a 1-0 win over Everton at Goodison Park.

On Sunday (August 7), Leicester City will face Brentford at the King Power Stadium, while Manchester United will take on Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford.

The opening gameweek will be concluded by champions Manchester City with a trip to the London Stadium to face West Ham United.

