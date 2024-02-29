"Soak it all in and don't get carried away" - Virgil van Dijk sends message to Liverpool youngsters after FA Cup win over Southampton

Liverpool captain Virgi van Dijk had some words of wisdom for the Reds' burgeoning young group of talents after they impressed in the two domestic cup competitions.

Young forwards Lewis Koumas and Jayden Danns bagged the goals as Liverpool secured a 3-0 win over Southampton on Wednesday (February 28) to seal their progress into the quarterfinals of the FA Cup.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has given numerous academy graduates the opportunity to step up to the first team this season. He has been deprived of the services of many regular senior players but the youngsters have really stepped up to the occasion.

Van Dijk advised the youngsters to remain composed and look to build upon their early breakthroughs. He said (via ESPN):

"It was a big night for all of them and they should really take it in and enjoy it and see it as a start and really use it in every way. They all have quality and all can play good football but it is about showing your quality and it's a start."

The Dutchman also warned them against getting carried away, saying that he would be the first person to hold them accountable for their actions as club captain. He added:

"Even learning from being around the first team is massive and you should soak it all in and don't get carried away. They have to keep improving, keep working; staying humble is a very important thing but we have a great culture and I'm definitely one of the guys to make sure they keep doing that."

Danns, along with other youngsters like Connor Bradley, Bobby Clarke, James McConnell, and Jarell Quansah, also played their role as the Reds defeated Chelsea in extra time in the Carabao Cup final.

Liverpool asked to pay €50 million to sign Bundesliga forward

Borussia Dortmund will reportedly demand a fee in the range of €40-50 million from potential suitors Liverpool and Manchester United to part ways with their star forward Donyell Malen, according to Sport BILD.

The 25-year-old Dutch forward has been on top form for Dortmund this season, scoring 12 and assisting four in 30 games across all competitions.

Even with the breakthroughs of their young talents, the Reds are desperately looking for depth in their frontline. The long-term future of Egyptian superstar Mohamed Salah remains uncertain, with Saudi Pro League clubs expressing a great interest in signing him.

Liverpool could be looking to line up a replacement and might be ready to pay the €40-50 million being demanded by Dortmund to bring Malen to Anfield. The reports also suggest that they are the front-runners in the race to secure the Dutchman's signature.