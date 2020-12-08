Soccer predictions today: Who will win the Barcelona vs Juventus match?

Barcelona and Juventus lock horns at the Camp Nou in what promises to be an exhilarating UEFA Champions League fixture. The two sides have a rich-history between them and the fixture has been one of the most talked-about games of football in recent times, with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo set to meet each other in the group stages of the competition for the first time in history.

Widely regarded as two of the greatest footballers of all time, the pair will look to pip one another for top spot in Group G. Both Barcelona and Juventus have already secured qualification, but the chance to win a fixture of such magnitude and finish the group stages as table toppers will appeal to both sets of players.

Barcelona's stuttering La Liga campaign has been eased by their flawless record in Europe this season, while Juventus have blown hot and cold domestically as well as in Europe.

Andrea Pirlo's side have not looked convincing in Serie A this season and could surrender their domestic crown in 2021, with AC Milan looking like the team to beat in the opening weeks of the season. Similarly, in La Liga, both Barcelona and Real Madrid seem to have their fair share of problems, due to which Atletico Madrid could look to capitalize on the situation and win the league title.

Top spot and bragging rights up for grabs for Juventus and Barcelona

On Tuesday night, though, everything else is secondary. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will undoubtedly take center stage, but Barcelona and Juventus are two of the biggest sides in world football and will look to record a memorable victory.

The two European giants are unlikely to treat the game as a dead rubber despite sealing qualification, as they look to battle it out at the Camp Nou with top spot and pride at stake.

Barcelona ran out comfortable 2-0 winners in the reverse fixture at the Camp Nou, but Juventus will argue that Cristiano Ronaldo's absence proved to be detrimental to their hopes on the night. The Portuguese talisman looks set to feature on the night and an exciting contest is on the cards.

Prediction: Barcelona 1-2 Juventus