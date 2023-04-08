"Social networks should be removed from certain players" - Journalist makes claim following clash between PSG and Kylian Mbappe on social media

Journalist Bruno Salomon has reacted to the controversial social media saga involving Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe.

The French forward spoke out on Instagram after the club had released a new renewal campaign video, with him being the only player featuring in it. He posted a story on Instagram, writing (via Canal Supporters):

“At no time was I informed of the content of the interview with my interlocutor. It looked like a basic interview at a club marketing day. That's why I fight for individual image rights. PSG is a big club and a big family, but it is certainly not Kylian Saint-Germain."

Salomon has now shared his take on Mbappe's response. The PSG attacker's post caused quite the stir on social media. Salomon wrote:

“I think they spoke to each other and that we now have to focus on the sportsman with Paris Saint-Germain because we are almost forgetting the matches so much is happening at the moment. Indeed, smartphones and social networks should be removed from certain players."

Salomon also brought up the instance when Presnel Kimpembe was left confused with the club's vice-captaincy issue:

"We also remember Presnel Kimpembe who had also settled his accounts in this way. PSG would do well to bang their fists on the table. But Kylian Mbappe is so powerful in this club that we will have to give up. This will not leave so many traces as that according to months. Even if, yes, PSG would have done better to do without all that."

PSG manager Christophe Galtier reacts to Kylian Mbappe saga

Christophe Galtier recently reacted to the Kylian Mbappe saga. The Frenchman said that the issue is between the player and club, and it's difficult for him to have an opinion on the matter.

Galtier added that Mbappe is in a cheerful mood in training. While he cut short his training due to a hip discomfort, his participation against OGC Nice in the Ligue 1 clash this weekend won't be compromised. Galtier said (via RMC Sport):

"It's very difficult to express myself; it obviously concerns Kylian and the club. Kylian was in a very good mood to work this morning; he was smiling; he cut short the training session with discomfort in his hip, but that will not compromise his participation for Nice."

The Parisians are atop Ligue 1 with 66 points from 29 games. Kylian Mbappe has been the team's leading attacker this season, scoring 31 goals and providing eight assists in 34 games across competitions.

Poll : 0 votes