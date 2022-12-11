Sofyan Amrabat's brother begs European giants to sign Moroccan midfielder amid Liverpool interest 

Sofyan Amrabat's older brother, Nordin Amrabat, has urged Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) president Nasser Al-Khelaifi to sign the player. Liverpool have also been linked with the Moroccan star after his performances in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The younger Amrabat brother has earned plaudits for his performances in Qatar. European giants like the Reds, Tottenham Hotspur, and more are interested in him.

Sofyan Amrabat currently plays for Serie A side Fiorentina and has made 20 appearances for them so far this season. He is under contract with Fiorentina until 2024.

However, it won't be surprising if he leaves the club before that timeline. His industrious performances for Walid Regragui's side have caught the attention of top European clubs.

While Liverpool are one of the clubs interested, Nordin Amrabat has pleaded with PSG to buy his brother. He told L'Equipe (via Liverpool Echo):

“Nasser Al-Khelaifi, if you read my words, take my brother!”

Reports from Footmercato suggested that Sofyan Amrabat's team has already met with Klopp to secure a move for the player. The midfielder, however, is currently focused on the World Cup.

Morocco have already reached the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup after defeating Portugal 1-0 in the quarter-finals. The Atlas Lions are set for yet another stern test next as they take on defending world champions France in the last four.

Regragui's side have already bettered European sides like Belgium, Spain, and Portugal during the competition. They became the first African side in the history of the competition to reach the last four of the World Cup. Whether they can pull off yet another massive upset remains to be seen.

Liverpool target Sofyan Amrabat and Morocco have earned everyone's plaudits during the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Morocco v Portugal: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Morocco have surprised everyone with their performances during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Their grit and fighting spirit have earned every fan's plaudits across the globe. Manager Walid Regragui pointed that out as he recently said (via The Guardian):

“We are now becoming the team that everyone loves in this World Cup because we are showing that even if you don’t have as much talent and money then you can succeed, We have made our people and our continent so happy and proud. When you watch Rocky, you want to support Rocky Balboa and I think we are the Rocky of this World Cup. I think now the world is with Morocco.”

Liverpool target Sofyan Amrabat will have to play a massive role yet again if the north African team are to reach the final and create history again. Morocco face France in the semi-finals on December 14.

