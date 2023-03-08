"Solid signing for Prison FC" - Kyle Walker bar video goes viral, sparks online outrage

Manchester City full-back Kyle Walker is facing outrage from citizens after a video of the player exposing himself while drunk at a bar emerged online.

Walker can be seen flashing his private parts and touching a woman inappropriately in the clip that has now gone viral on social media.

Here is the video of the incident (WARNING: explicit content):

Barstool Football @StoolFootball Kyle Walker will face a police probe over a video of him drunkenly flashing in a bar.



He could be charged with indecent exposure, which, if proven, could carry a maximum sentence of two years in prison.



Kyle Walker, 32, is currently married to Annie Kilner. While the player has been a Premier League superstar for years, he has faced his fair share of trouble outside the football pitch. The latest saga is another addition to the list of mishaps conducted by the full-back.

Fans have started reacting to Walker's video that surfaced on social media. One fan wrote:

"Solid signing for Prison FC."

Walker could face up to two years in prison if proven guilty. Here are some of the reactions from fans across Twitter after Walker's video went viral on social media:

JWEE10 @JamesWh87280304 @StoolFootball Prison FC has a bigger right back selection than England @StoolFootball Prison FC has a bigger right back selection than England

Kyle Walker has made 21 appearances for Manchester City this season. Since his 2017 move to the Etihad, Walker has made 236 appearances for the Cityzens.

He has previously played for Tottenham Hotspur as well, making 229 appearances for the Spurs. Walker has won 73 caps for the England national team during his career.

Kyle Walker once hosted a lockdown s*x party in his apartment

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world in 2020, people were urged to stay at home. Kyle Walker hosted a s*x party at his apartment with two hookers just as the lockdown started.

The player later issued an apology for his actions, releasing a statement that read (via CNN):

“I want to take this opportunity to issue a public apology for the choices I made last week which have resulted in a story today about my private life in a tabloid newspaper. I understand that my position as a professional footballer brings the responsibility of being a role model. As such, I want to apologize to my family, friends, football club, supporters and the public for letting them down."

His statement further read:

“There are heroes out there making a vital difference to society at the moment, and I have been keen to help support and highlight their amazing sacrifices and life-saving work over the past week. My actions in this matter are in direct contrast to what I should have been doing regarding the lockdown. And I want to re-iterate the message: Stay home, stay safe.”

Given the recently surfaced video, it's highly likely that Kyle walker will get into another troubled saga.

