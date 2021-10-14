“Solskjaer is under big pressure” - Kevin Phillips says Newcastle takeover could prompt managerial change at Manchester United

Former Premier League forward Kevin Phillips believes Newcastle United's takeover could result in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer getting the sack at Manchester United.

The 48-year-old thinks Manchester United could be wary of Newcastle United's new owners taking one of their shortlisted managers. Phillips feels this could prompt the Red Devils to sack Solskjaer sooner if the results continue to fall below their expectations.

Speaking to Football Insider (via the Express), Kevin Phillips said:

"Solskjaer is under big pressure at the moment. Every week you step on to the touchline at Manchester United you are under pressure though. It is the nature of the job."

The former England international added:

"The results and performances of late have not been good enough. There needs to be an improvement after the international break. The new ownership at Newcastle may trigger things in the United boardroom. They might make a decision if they fear Newcastle are going to take one of the top managers out there."

Newcastle United's takeover has taken the Premier League by storm over the past few weeks. The Magpies are being linked with numerous top quality players and managers as their new Saudi owners look to transform them into one of the biggest clubs in Europe.

The club have been linked with the likes of Antonio Conte, Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard to replace Steve Bruce as their manager.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under pressure to succeed at Manchester United following a string of poor results

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under pressure following a string of poor results in the Premier League as well as in the Champions League. Manchester United have dropped points in their last two league matches after losing at Aston Villa and drawing at home against Everton.

The Red Devils' woes began when they suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of Swiss champions BSC Young Boys in the Champions League. Since then the club have also been knocked out of the Carabao Cup by West Ham.

Solskjaer faced hefty criticism for his decision to bench the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba and Jadon Sancho in their 1-1 draw against Everton. Many fans have also questioned his long-term future at Manchester United due to recent results.

The Red Devils will face Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal in October and November. A poor showing in the next couple of months could seal Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's fate as Manchester United boss.

