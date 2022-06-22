"Some clubs are satisfied with winning, however they do it" - Barcelona's Pedri seems to take a jibe at Real Madrid and speaks about Xavi's style of play 

Barcelona midfielder Pedri seems to have taken a jibe at rivals Real Madrid over style of play.

The Spanish international has also hailed his manager Xavi Hernandez for his excellent understanding of the game.

Pedri, regarded as one of the biggest prospects in world football right now, has suggested that he will not be able to play his usual game at another club.

The 19-year-old has claimed that Barcelona are a club who like to win by playing an eye-catching brand of football.

The Spanish wonderkid has possibly taken a dig at Real Madrid by saying that some clubs are happy to win regardless of how they play. Pedri told The Guardian, as quoted by Marca:

"I would try to play my game wherever I was, but it's true that I would suffer more elsewhere."

"Some clubs are satisfied with winning, however they do it. Barcelona want to win but to do it playing the ball, creating chances, with this idea. I like this football more."

Pedri has also credited Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez for his clear insight of the game. He added:

"Xavi has a very clear idea, model. He is very clear about what each of us have to do. The inside midfielders have to be between the lines, the ball moved from one side to the other. The things he did when he played - and it was spectacular watching him - he tries to inculcate in us."

He added:

"The interiores have to hold our position. If you get out of position, then when you lose the ball you can't press the way you need to: you won't get there. He also wants the interiores to turn, face the opposition goal."

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez also took a jibe on Real Madrid in the past

Pedri has echoed his manager Xavi Hernandez, who also targeted Real Madrid in April.

However, the Blaugrana simply cannot hide away from the fact that Real Madrid are champions of not only Spain but also Europe.

Los Blancos have beaten clubs like PSG, Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool to clinch the Champions League for the 14th time in their history.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes | OFFICIAL: Pedri's goal against Sevilla has been voted as the goal of the season. Congratulations ! #fcblive | OFFICIAL: Pedri's goal against Sevilla has been voted as the goal of the season. Congratulations ✅ | OFFICIAL: Pedri's goal against Sevilla has been voted as the goal of the season. Congratulations 👏! #fcblive https://t.co/bxjyIed02S

Barcelona were nowhere close to their rivals last season even though they won the last El Clasico 4-0.

The Blaugrana maybe will do better by focusing on themselves rather than taking unnecessary jibes at Real Madrid.

