"Some of you forget too quick" -Liverpool superstar calls out fan account for criticizing his performances this season

By Deepungsu Pandit
Modified Sep 16, 2025 14:27 GMT
Yokohama F&bull;Marinos v Liverpool - MEIJI YASUDA J.LEAGUE World Challenge 2025 presented by The Nippon Foundation - Source: Getty
Liverpool manager Arne Slot.

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has hit back at a fan account on social media for criticizing his performance this season. The French defender was heavily linked with an exit from Anfield this summer, but ended up staying.

Interestingly, Konate has entered the final year of his contract with the Reds and hasn't agreed to an extension yet. Recent reports have suggested that Real Madrid are already planning to sign him on a Bosman move in 2026.

The 26-year-old, meanwhile, has been in fine form for the Merseyside club this season. Konate has started all five games for Liverpool so far, and has helped pick up two clean sheets in the league already.

The Frenchman was particularly impressive against Burnley last weekend, where he won 14 duels while registering three tackles and two interceptions. However, he was recently subject of criticism from a fan account on social media, who wrote:

“What have you made of Ibrahima Konate these past few games following the poor start he had to the season?”

Ibrahima Konate was unimpressed by the remarks, and took it upon himself to send a response. He wrote:

“The Problem is some of you forget to quick… only after 2 games”
Despite the player's recent form, his contract situation remains a concern for Liverpool at the moment. With Real Madrid circling, the Reds will be keen to avoid another 'Trent Alexander-Arnold' situation at Anfield.

Will Liverpool face Manchester City competition in the race for Marc Guehi?

Marc Guehi
Liverpool will face competition from Manchester City in the race to sign Marc Guehi next summer, according to The Mirror. The English defender was a whisker away from a move to Anfield this summer, but the transfer broke down at the eleventh hour.

The Reds had reportedly struck a £35m deal with Crytal Palace for Guehi on transfer deadline day, only for the London side to perform a late U-turn. Interestingly, the 25-year-old's contract at Selhurst Park expires at the end of this season, and the Merseyside club now have the option to lap him up for free in 2026.

However, Manchester City are apparently in the race as well, and are ready to go to battle for Guehi's signature. Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Juventus and Inter Milan are also interested in the player, especially since he could be available for free. However, Liverpool will be confident of securing Guehi's signature after coming close this summer.

About the author
Deepungsu Pandit

Deepungsu Pandit

Twitter icon

Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over seven years at Sportskeeda. He has written nearly 10000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 21 million reads.

Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.

Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.

Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.

Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar.

Know More

