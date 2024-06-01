"Some of them could play on Mars" - Jude Bellingham on whether he’s spoken to Real Madrid teammates about playing at Wembley

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham joked that his teammates are capable of playing on Mars ahead of the UEFA Champions League final at the Wembley against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday (June 1).

Los Blancos reached the final after beating Manchester City in the quarterfinals and Bayern Munich in the semifinals. After a 2-2 first-leg draw, the Bavarians took the lead through Alphonso Davies in the 68th minute. Madrid substitute Joselu, though, scored twice late on to take Carlo Ancelotti's side to an 18th UEFA Champions League final.

As for Jude Bellingham, he has scored 23 goals and bagged 12 assists in 41 appearances across all competitions this season. He has scored four goals and managed as many assists in the Champions League.

In his debut season at Real Madrid, the Englishman has won the La Liga and Supercopa Espana titles and is looking for his maiden title in the UEFA Champions League. When asked if he gave any advice to his teammates about playing at Wembley, where he has played regularly for England, Bellingham joked (via Madrid Xtra):

"Have I given my teammates any advice to play at Wembley? Well, no. I think some of them could play on Mars, so they don’t need any advice from me."

Real Madrid will win a record-extending 15th title should they beat Borussia Dortmund in the final.

Real Madrid star Toni Kroos to play his last club game against Borussia Dortmund

The German prodigy announced his decision to hang his boots following the culmination of Euro 2024. It implies that the Los Blancos' game against the Yellow Wall would be his last for the Spanish outfit.

The 34-year-old has always been vocal about wanting to end his career at the right time. From the looks of it, he would be ending his club career at the highest level. Kroos has won four Champions League titles with Real Madrid and one with Bayern Munich.

He's tied with current and former teammates, including Luka Modric and Cristiano Ronaldo, for winning the most Champions League titles.