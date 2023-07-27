"Some players didn’t want to be there" - Reece James highlights biggest problem with Chelsea's disastrous 2022-23 campaign 

Chelsea star Reece James has opened up about the Blues' dire 2022/23 campaign.

The west London outfit finished 12th in the Premier League table last term on the back of some dismal performances. The club failed to find stability after going through three different managers in one season.

James has now revealed the reasons for his side's poor form last campaign. The England international attributed it to the mentality of certain players who apparently had one foot out the door already.

The defender said at a press conference (as quoted by The Chelsea Chronicle):

“It is going to be a tough season. Last season was the toughest I have experienced. We are moving in the right direction, it was very difficult last season because there was lots of change, some players didn’t want to be there because they weren’t playing."

Predicting a better campaign in the 2023/24 season, James added:

“We are onto a new page. It is definitely (a clean slate). Since the new staff and the manager has come in the energy has changed and it has been a very good atmosphere. You could see that in our recent performances.”

Chelsea saw Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, and former interim boss Frank Lampard at the helm last season. They only managed to win 11 games in the entire league campaign.

"He is one of the possibilities" - Mauricio Pochettino names potential Chelsea captain

Mauricio Pochettino has stated that James could potentially be the Blues' captain in the future. The Argentine manager admitted that the England international is one of the candidates he is considering to take up the captain's armband.

Pochettino told the media on Tuesday (25 July):

"He is one of the possibilities. We are talking from day one about his objectives and how he was in the last few years at the club. He feels Chelsea, he came from the academy. He is one of the profiles, one of players that can be the present and future captain of the club."

He added:

"Yes, of course it's good to have him back. He is a very important player for us and it's good to have player like him back. Hopefully, tomorrow he can play."

James would certainly be an apt candidate to be the club captain in the future. The England international rose through the Chelsea academy and earned his first-team promotion.

The right-back has registered 147 appearances across all competitions for the Blues' senior team, recording 11 goals and 20 assists.