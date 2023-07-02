"Some of the players there are not good enough" - Pundit urges Liverpool to sign upgrades in key position

Former West Ham United attacker Frank McAvennie wants Liverpool to sign a new centre-back in the summer transfer window to partner Virgil van Dijk. The Reds are currently in the midst of a squad rebuild and seem to be prioritizing their midfield ahead of the 2023-24 season.

McAvennie pinpointed Liverpool's shaky defense during the recently concluded 2022-23 season. The 63-year-old pundit claims that the current defenders in the squad are not good enough as per the Reds' high standards.

Jurgen Klopp's side conceded 47 goals in the Premier League last season as they finished fifth in the standings.

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider, Frank McAvennie was quoted as saying the following:

"I would think so. It is a brutal reality but some of the players there are not good enough. When Van Dijk was injured the boys that came in just were not good enough. I am not saying they are not good players but they were just not good enough for Liverpool."

He added:

"Watching them over the years has been great but last season a couple of injuries and they were awful, they were shipping in goals left right and centre and Klopp will have to address that."

Throughout his time at Anfield, Jurgen Klopp has found some quality players and Frank McAvennie trusts him to do the task again should Liverpool need a new defender.

McAvennie added:

"He will have to bring better players in for when someone gets injured. It is a long season, they can play 50 or 60 games again so if somebody gets injured they need to have somebody they can trust to come in and do their job. There are not many Van Dijks about but I am sure if anyone can find one it will be KIopp."

The Merseyside outfit are set to compete in the UEFA Europa League for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

Liverpool linked with a move for Sporting CP defender

Liverpool and set to rival Chelsea in the quest to sign Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio, according to Fichajes (via Caught Offside).

According to the aforementioned source, Inacio has a release clause of €45 million in his current contract with the Portuguese giants. The 21-year-old Portugal international is a versatile centre-back, capable of playing as a full-back as well.

Goncalo Inacio had a stellar season with Sporting CP last time around. The defender played 52 games across all competitions last season and contributed four goals and three assists.

Inacio made 1.2 tackles per game in the Primeira Liga last season. He also made 1.4 interceptions and 1.9 clearances per game.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have already signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton and are close to completing the signing of Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig.

