“Some players scored 800 or 850 goals” - Kylian Mbappe makes pointed Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo claim after 300th career goal

France and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe made a claim pointed at Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo after scoring his 300th career goal. Aged just 24, the French superstar is rightly regarded as one of the finest players of his generation, and he has touched yet another milestone.

Mbappe scored a hat-trick as he led France to a 14-0 demolition of Gibraltar, scoring his 300th career goal in the process. He opened scoring at the half-hour mark from the spot and scored twice in the second half.

However, the PSG superstar made it pretty clear that he has big ambitions and has his eyes on emulating the duo of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. He also insisted that he aspires to become even better for both club and country.

Mbappe told TF1, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano:

“It’s just part of the process, there are some players who scored 800 or 850 goals in their career. 300 is just hilarious! I have to keep going and improve for both club and national team."

It's quite remarkable that Mbappe has already scored 300 goals in his career at the age of just 24. Out of those, he has 227 goals for PSG, 27 for Monaco and 42 for France and seven for the France under-19 side.

Earlier in September, Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player in history to score 850 career goals. On the other hand, Lionel Messi is not far behind with 821 goals in 1044 career appearances.

Alexis Sanchez ignores Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as he picks best ever player

Former Arsenal attacker Alexis Sanchez has snubbed Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo while naming Ronaldo Nazario as the best footballer ever. The Chile international picked the Brazil legend despite sharing the dressing room with Messi at Barcelona for a significant period of time.

Addressing the GOAT debate, Sanchez said (via MD Futbol):

"Ronaldo, the Phenomenon for me, is the world number one. I have played with many strong players, I have seen Messi and Ronaldo up close, but he is something else. When he made that fake and went at a mile an hour, it was incredible, a beautiful thing to see in football."

During his illustrious career, Ronaldo Nazario made 455 senior team appearances in club football, bagging 289 goals and 76 assists. He won La Liga and Ballon d'Or twice each, among other honors.

The iconic striker represented Brazil 99 times, scoring 62 goals in the process. He also won two World Cups in 1994 and 2002 respectively.