Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford revealed in 2018 that he preferred Lionel Messi to Cristiano Ronaldo in the never-ending debate over the iconic duo.

Messi, 35, and Ronaldo, 38, are two legends of the game and have cemented their legacies at the pinnacle world football. Now in the twilight of their careers, fans will need to make the most of the time they have left to watch the duo.

Rashford is a fan of them both but admitted in 2018 that he held Messi in higher regard than he did his former Manchester United teammate. He told CNN:

"I have to say Messi - some of the stuff that he does is unbelievable. I'm a big fan of Ronaldo as well, but I think Messi is the greatest ever.''

For many, Messi has claimed the honor of being the greatest player of all time. He led Argentina to the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the end of last year. He scored seven goals and contributed three assists in that tournament and was awarded the Golden Ball.

The PSG attacker has scored 707 goals and contributed 336 assists in 866 club appearances throughout his career. He has won seven Ballons d'Or and has won four Champions League trophies, 10 La Liga titles, and the Ligue 1 title.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo is his closest rival and has been for the last decade and a half. The Al Nassr forward has won titles in England (Manchester United, Spain (Real Madrid), and Italy (Juventus). He has also won the Champions League five times, as well as five Ballons d'Or.

Rashford's comments came after the 2018-19 season. Lionel Messi was shining for Barcelona, having won the La Liga title. He scored 45 goals and provided 20 assists in 54 games that campaign.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo was destroying defenses for Real Madrid. He won the Champions League for the third consecutive season. He scored 44 goals and provided eight assists in 44 games.

Manchester United tried signing Lionel Messi before sealing Cristiano Ronaldo's blockbuster return in 2021

Manchester United were in for Messi before he joined PSG.

Both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo made groundbreaking transfers in the summer of 2021. The Argentine great left Barcelona and headed to Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer. Meanwhile, the Portuguese icon made a remarkable return to Old Trafford from Juventus.

Cristiano Ronaldo's reunion with Manchester United was sealed on August 31. However, the Red Devils reportedly made a move for free agent Messi days earlier. English journalist Ian McGarry claimed on the Transfer Window Podcast that the Premier League club tabled a £42 million contract offer across two seasons.

Lionel Messi has never played in the Premier League. He could have joined a side whose rivals Manchester City are coached by his former Barca boss Pep Guardiola. The Red Devils would have become the first club ever to have had both Messi and Ronaldo play for them.

