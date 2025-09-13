“Some things never change”, “My night is made” - Manchester United fans spot how Garnacho cost Chelsea points in 2-2 draw vs Brentford

Manchester United fans are rejoicing on X after a lapse in concentration by Alejandro Garnacho resulted in Chelsea dropping two points during their 2-2 draw against Brentford. The two sides locked horns in the Premier League at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday, September 13.

Kevin Schade latched onto Jordan Henderson's accurate long-ball and accurately finished past Robert Sanchez to break the deadlock in the 35th minute. However, Chelsea bounced back in the second half, leveling the scores in the 61st minute via Cole Palmer's volley into the bottom corner.

Enzo Maresca handed Garnacho his debut in the 79th minute, subbing him on in place of Joao Pedro. The Argentine initially made a positive impact, crossing the ball into the box, which broke kindly for Moises Caicedo. The latter then unleashed an unstoppable effort from distance to hand Chelsea a 2-1 lead (85').

However, Brentford secured a point after Fabio Carvalho tapped home from close range in the third minute of stoppage time. Garnacho was guilty of not marking Carvalho following a throw-in as the Blues dropped points for the second time this season.

Manchester United fans pinpointed Garnacho's error on social media following the game. The 21-year-old opted to leave Manchester United and sign for the Blues on August 30 after falling out with Ruben Amorim.

One fan posted:

"Garnacho lost his man who scored and cost Chelsea 2 points in stoppage time. Ahhh! My night is made."

Another fan tweeted:

"Some things never change"

Other fans reacted below:

"He just needs to learn from that" - Roberto Di Matteo explains how Alejandro Garnacho can become a bargain for Chelsea following Manchester United exit

Former Chelsea manager Roberto Di Matteo reckons former Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho can become a bargain for the Blues if he learns from his mistakes and develops as a player. He also believes the Argentine has a lot of potential and could flourish due to Chelsea having a good team environment and structure.

The Blues signed Garnacho from Manchester United for a reported transfer fee of £40 million. However, many fans have expressed concerns over the signing due to the 21-year-old's attitude following his falling out with Ruben Amorim.

Di Matteo told GOAL:

"I don’t think he can rock the boat at Chelsea, there is a good group, a good team environment. Also, the manager has a good grip on the team. Let’s not forget he is only young, 21, so still needs to learn and mature as a person and as a football player. Sometimes when you are young you can make some mistakes, he just needs to learn from that. He’s coming into a team with a good hierarchy, they can help him to fulfil his potential."

He added:

"You can see that he has a tonne of potential and if he can manage to grow and develop and become the player that he thinks he is and we all hope he can be, then it becomes a bargain to sign him for that price."

Garnacho made 144 appearances across all competitions for Manchester United, recording 26 goals and 22 assists.

