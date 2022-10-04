“Some things he did you weren’t allowed to do on a football field in a game” – Mario Melchiot names Chelsea legend as his best teammate 

Former Chelsea defender Mario Melchiot has named Gianfranco Zola as his greatest ever teammate.

The Italian forward arrived at Stamford Bridge from Parma in 1996 and became one of the most iconic players in Premier League history. His close control, trickery, and dribbling abilities were years ahead of his time. He is considered one of Chelsea's greatest-ever players.

Zola scored 80 goals in 311 appearances for the Blues during his seven years in west London before he eventually moved to Cagliari in 2003.

Melchiot was a reliable teammate of the Italian magician for most of his time at Stamford Bridge, as they won the FA Cup together in 2000.

Melchiot was asked who the greatest player he played with was throughout his successful career by ESPN, to which he replied:

“Gianfranco Zola... Diego Maradona was my ultimate player and then he (Zola) came on for him. You had to be a certain style of player."

He added:

“Then when I saw him play, he was so good man. Some things he did you weren't allowed to do on a football field in a game, I'm not talking about training. We can do everything on a training field but when you do it in a game, then you are in a different level and that's why Zola was the ultimate.”

Gianfranco Zola names Chelsea star as a player who has surprised him in the past two years

In an interview with Marca, Zola gave a glowing reference to Mason Mount, who has been one of Chelsea's leading players in recent years.

The 23-year-old midfielder was the Blues' top Premier League scorer last season with 11 goals. He has also been named Chelsea's Player of the Year twice in a row but has failed to contribute so far this term.

Zola, though, named Mount and fellow England international Phil Foden as his players to watch.

The former FWA Footballer of the Year was asked which player has surprised him the most in the past two years, to which he replied:

"There are players who have come on very strong. I'm impressed with Chelsea's Mason Mount and how he's grown, and I also love Phil Foden. And of the Spaniards, Pedri (of Barcelona) is one of them, apart from many others."

Mount is yet to score or provide an assist this season for his boyhood club. However, he did break his England goalscoring duck with a spectacular recent strike against Germany.

