“Some of us have done research here” - Micah Richards picks better player between Thierry Henry and Mohamed Salah

Micah Richards has made a bold claim by ranking Mohamed Salah above Thierry Henry when comparing their goal-scoring prowess in the UEFA Champions League. The former Manchester City defender, now a football pundit, used statistical evidence to support his stance, emphasizing Salah’s superior goals-per-game ratio in Europe’s elite competition.

Richards recently revealed his ranking of some of football’s greatest goal-scorers. His list featured Kylian Mbappe at number 10, followed by Andriy Shevchenko at nine, Ruud van Nistelrooy at eight, Thierry Henry at seven, and Mohamed Salah at six.

Richards made his claim while speaking on BBC Match of the Day Top 10 Podcast.

“Number 10, Mbappe, number nine Shevchenko, number eight, Van Nistelrooy, Number seven, Thierry Henry, number six, Mohamed Salah,” Richards said.

“You’ve put Salah ahead of Henry?” Richards was asked.

“Yeah, his goals per game is 0.5, Thierry’s is only 0.46 in the Champions League. Some of us have done our research here,” the former defender replied.

“He’s top, he’s top now. I think he’s gone above Henry in terms of Premier League goals now,” he added.

Mohamed Salah has taken the Premier League by storm this season. The Egyptian currently sits atop the goalscoring (27) and assists (17) charts in the 2024-25 campaign. Salah has improved on his previous record of the most goal involvements in a Premier League season.

The Liverpool talisman has contributed a total of 44 goals this term, surpassing his 42 combined in his debut season (2017/18). As of now, his current goal involvement record in the Premier League is on par with Thierry Henry’s. The Frenchman had 44 goal involvements in the 2002-03 season.

With eight matches left to play in the ongoing Premier League campaign, Salah should surpass Henry’s record and even topple the league’s all-time top scorer Alan Shearer on the list. The Newcastle United legend holds the joint record for the most goal involvements in a Premier League campaign.

Salah is also ahead of Henry in the Premier League all-time top scorers list, with 184 and 175 goals, respectively. Meanwhile, Thierry Henry currently has more goals in the Champions League, but Mohamed Salah leads the way in terms of goal-per-game ratio in the competition.

''He is on a lot of goals and with only one penalty'' – Thierry Henry on why Barcelona star is more deserving of the Ballon d’Or than Mohamed Salah

Thierry Henry recently claimed that Barcelona winger Raphinha is now ahead in the 2025 Ballon d’Or race while naming players like Mohamed Salah and Harry Kane as contenders.

Salah and Raphinha are both having a stellar season with their respective clubs. The pair have scored a huge number of goals this season, but Salah has more goals and assists than his LaLiga counterpart.

After Liverpool exited the Champions League last week, Henry gave his two cents on his favorites to win the Ballon d’Or. He said during his punditry duties on CBS Sports:

"Raphinha is ahead for me now, he is ahead because of what he is doing in the Champions League. He has 11 goals in the Champions League. Mo Salah is a great contender for it, Kane is a contender and [Ousmane] Dembele. It depends if you perform in the Champions League, on top of winning your league. Raphinha is on a lot of goals and with only one penalty.

"I am not saying that Kane and Salah should not be having penalties. Mo Salah is having a season in the Premier League that we will never see again. I am saying that if a guy has virtually the same amount of goals as you guys scored, without penalties, I am not going to say that is bad what you did - it is outstanding - but this guy I have to talk a bit more about him. Raphinha, when people talk about being complete as a striker, you need to know about putting on pressure, defending, and helping your full-back. And he has it all."

