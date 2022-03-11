"Some of them will surprise you" - Dimitar Berbatov urges Manchester United to extend managerial search beyond PSG's Mauricio Pochettino

Former Manchester United star Dimitar Berbatov has reservations about Paris Saint-Germain [PSG] boss Mauricio Pochettino’s abilities as a manager. He has thus urged the Red Devils to extend their managerial search beyond the Argentinean.

The Old Trafford outfit have begun the process of appointing a long-term replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. There have been suggestions that the club are keen to make a decision regarding their next boss soon.

AFC Ajax coach Erik ten Hag is reportedly under consideration by Manchester United, while Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti has also been linked. PSG manager Pochettino is in the running to become the next Red Devils boss as well.

Berbatov, though, is not convinced the Argentinean is the right candidate to bring glory days back to Manchester United. The Bulgarian feels his former employers should consider other options before making a final decision. He told The Daily Express:

"There are some black spots on the reputation of Pochettino, small ones, but they're here and there. But overall, I don't think that's going to play a role if you might want to choose him. My only advice here is, if I can give any advice to United, yes, Pochettino is in the running, but just open up a bit and interview some other guys, some other coaches."

"See what they want to say, what they want to bring to the team. Maybe some of them will surprise you. Just hear what they want to say, and at the end of the day, when you need to choose, I hope that finally, they will make the right choice."

Alex Turk @AlexCTurk 🗣 Dimitar Berbatov on PSG’s latest #UCL collapse and whether United should be focusing their manager search on Mauricio Pochettino. #mufc 🗣 Dimitar Berbatov on PSG’s latest #UCL collapse and whether United should be focusing their manager search on Mauricio Pochettino. #mufc https://t.co/5kElpeB9lH

With several managers linked with a move to Old Trafford, it remains to be seen who will be in charge of the club next season. Meanwhile, interim boss Ralf Rangnick is expected to move to a consultancy role in the summer.

Mauricio Pochettino's PSG future in doubt amid Manchester United links

Pochettino has a contract with PSG until the end of the 2022-23 season. However, there are serious doubts about his immediate future with the Ligue 1 giants, amidst links with Manchester United.

The former Tottenham Hotspur boss failed to retain PSG's league title in his first season with them. However, he is now on course to lead the Parisians to glory, with the side enjoying a 13-point lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table.

Pochettino, though, could still face the sack at PSG. There are suggestions that the Parisians could relieve the Argentinean of his duties after they crashed out of the UEFA Champions League.

PSG earned a 1-0 win over Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie last month. However, they went on to bow out of the competition after losing 3-1 in the second leg at the Bernabeu.

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer