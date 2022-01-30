"Someone who always wants to win" - Lucien Favre opens up on difference between Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe

Former Borussia Dortmund manager Lucien Favre has shared his thoughts on the difference between Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.

The youngsters have taken world football by storm since their meteoric rise to prominence and have long been touted as future Ballon d'Or winners. Their consistent performances have led many to believe the PSG and Borussia Dortmund starlets will contest the next 'G.O.A.T.' debate.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have dominated the discourse for over 15 years but they're now in the twilight of their careers. Mbappe and Haaland are likely to be the next biggest rivalry in the sport, given their vast accomplishments in relatively short careers so far.

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet



🏟️ 258 games

177 goals

80 assists



Erling Haaland's club career:



🏟️ 172 games

129 goals

35 assists



Both certain to dominate football for the next decade, but which of the two will win a Ballon d'Or first? ⚔️ ⚔️ Kylian Mbappé's club career:🏟️ 258 games177 goals80 assistsErling Haaland's club career:🏟️ 172 games129 goals35 assistsBoth certain to dominate football for the next decade, but which of the two will win a Ballon d'Or first? ⚔️ ⚔️ Kylian Mbappé's club career: 🏟️ 258 games⚽ 177 goals🎯 80 assistsErling Haaland's club career:🏟️ 172 games⚽ 129 goals🎯 35 assistsBoth certain to dominate football for the next decade, but which of the two will win a Ballon d'Or first? ⚔️ ⚔️ https://t.co/E1sjS6GzWy

Mbappe has already lifted 13 titles, including the World Cup with France in 2018 while scoring in the finals and four Ligue 1 medals too.

Since joining PSG from AS Monaco in a staggering €180 million transfer, the Frenchman has scored 151 goals and made 77 assists in 199 appearances.

Haaland, meanwhile, has been on a rampage since jumping ship from Red Bull Salzburg to Borussia Dortmund in January 2020. In 79 games, he's struck 80 goals, with another 21 assists to boot.

Favre compares Mbappe and Haaland on their playing style

Both are highly sought-after, with many top European sides already sounding their interest in them.

Favre, in a recent interview with L'Equipe, spoke highly of both players while recognizing their differences in style of play.

He said:

“Mbappé is doing on his own, it’s clear, but he’s not the same type of player, Haaland hardly goes to the sides, he doesn’t try to create space."

The Swiss manager worked with Haaland while he was in-charge of Der BVB until his sacking in December 2020.

While his creative skills aren't on a par with Mbappe's, he believes the Norwegian has a great work ethic and a strong desire to win.

Also Read Article Continues below

“He has such power that when he goes deep between the two centrals, we can’t stop him. He has made great progress; he is a hard worker with a great mentality and someone who always wants to win. It was a real pleasure to work with him.”

Edited by Diptanil Roy