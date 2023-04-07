“Someone who is very clueless” – Pilar Rubio hits out at being referred to as Sergio Ramos’ wife 

Renowned television personality and model Pilar Rubio has hit out at people who label her just as Sergio Ramos’ wife. She has claimed that her successful career speaks for itself and that people should recognize her accomplishments instead of belittling her.

Pilar Rubio has enjoyed a stellar modeling career. In the glitz and glamor industry for over 27 years, she first garnered fanfare when presenting for TV program “Sé lo que hicisteis” in 2006. Pilar Rubio has since worked as a presented in renowned shows like “¡Más que baile!”, “Operación Triunfo,” “XXS”, and “Todo el mundo es bueno.” She has also starred as the protagonist in the 2011 television series “Piratas Telecinco.”

Despite her noteworthy career, she is often referred to just as the wife of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Sergio Ramos. In an interview with 'Días de Tele' presenter, Julia Otero, Pilar Rubio spoke out against the people who branded her that way. She said (via MARCA):

“The people who label me like that... someone who is very clueless. In the end, I have been working for 27 years. Yes, I am Sergio Ramos' wife and he is my husband, but that's it. It doesn't mean they belittle you.

“I'm a hard worker, I've been working in this field all my life and I'm still doing it. I haven't stopped working and I have no intention of doing so.”

Pilar Rubio has been working as a collaborator for the comedy show "El Hormiguero" since 2014.

The 45-year-old has been in a relationship with the Real Madrid legend since 2012 and married him in June 2019. The couple have four children together.

When Sergio Ramos revealed the three players who have been the toughest to contain

In a 2014 interview with Diario AS, then-Real Madrid superstar Sergio Ramos was asked to name the player he found the toughest to defend against. Ramos picked three former Barcelona players, naming Ronaldinho, Samuel Eto’o, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic as his toughest adversaries.

Ramos said (via Football-Espana):

“There’ve been many. Ronaldinho was virtually unstoppable at his best, as a forward or a playmaker.

“Samuel Eto’o, on his day, or Zlatan Ibrahimovic, a striker who was a lot of trouble with his size, holds the ball up well, plays great with his back to goal and was fast.”

Ramos played eight matches against both Ronaldinho and Eto’o. The Spaniard won twice and lost twice against Ronaldinho, while Eto’o’s team beat his team five times and lost once. Ibrahimovic crossed Ramos’ path six times, winning thrice against Ramos’ team and losing once.

Poll : 0 votes