"Someone else's fault when he is not performing" - Agbonlahor says £33 million Chelsea player is 'sulking' after returning from the World Cup break 

Gabriel Agbonlahor has taken shots at Hakim Ziyech for his performances at Chelsea. The pundit claims the Moroccan star sulks while coming off despite not performing well.

Ziyech joined Chelsea in 2020 from Ajax but has not managed to cement his place in the starting XI. The winger has a UEFA Champions League medal to his name but has failed to replicate the skills that were on display every week in the Eredivisie.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT



“Ziyech sulks, Pulisic won’t get them top 4 and Havertz is in his comfort zone!”



@Ga11Agbon calls out the 🤨 “Some Chelsea players turn up one week and then don’t turn up the following.”“Ziyech sulks, Pulisic won’t get them top 4 and Havertz is in his comfort zone!”@Ga11Agbon calls out the #CFC players that aren’t turning up for Graham Potter… 🤨 “Some Chelsea players turn up one week and then don’t turn up the following.”🔥 “Ziyech sulks, Pulisic won’t get them top 4 and Havertz is in his comfort zone!”@Ga11Agbon calls out the #CFC players that aren’t turning up for Graham Potter… https://t.co/ljbSs26GCV

Speaking on talkSPORT, Agbonlahor did not hold back while speaking about the attackers at Stamford Bridge. He singled out Ziyech today and said:

"Some of them turn up one week and then don't turn up for three weeks. Ziyech, we saw it for Morocco at the World Cup, outstanding. He comes back to Chełsea, and it's someone else's fault when he's not performing… He's sulking when he comes off."

Hakim Ziyech told to leave Chelsea

Mustafa El Haddaoui has urged Hakim Ziyech to leave Chelsea to get back to his best. The former Moroccan star believes the winger should be joining Manchester United and working under Erik ten Hag again.

He told Corriere dello Sport:

"Now we're seeing Hakim's potential, we can see what he's capable of. He has a lot to offer. He needs to leave Chełsea and go to Manchester United, because the former Ajax manager [Ten Hag] wanted him. He will bounce back, but he needs to leave Chełsea during the winter transfer market."

Ian Wight was also full of praise for Ziyech during the FIFA World Cup and said:

"He plays with a different energy when he plays for his country. I watch him at Chełsea and I'm not being negative, but the difference is this man needs it when he's playing for Morocco.

"Remember he had all those problems with the [previous] coach, he wasn't playing, then the coach is gone, they got their guy in and look at where they are now."

Chelsea were reportedly open to selling Ziyech this month but injuries to Christian Pulisic and Raheem Sterling have shelved those plans. The United States star is out for a couple of months, while Sterling is weeks away from returning.

Poll : 0 votes