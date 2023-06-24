AC Milan star Theo Hernandez was recently spotted enjoying his time with his partner Zoe Cristofoli. Fans on Twitter are reacting after a few images of the couple went viral on social media.

Cristofoli and Hernandez have been in a relationship since 2020. She is a tattoo artist and is popular among fans for the ink works all over her body. Cristofoli has a tattoo of a snake and her mother's face among other ink works. She is also the owner of clothing brand OE and has a tattoo parlor in Turin, named Ink Studi Lagrange.

The pair was photographed on a boat. Fans, nevertheless, reacted to the images of her spending time with the 25-year-old footballer. One of them wrote on Twitter:

"Someone is enjoying their holiday !"

Another fan wrote:

"Ws on and off the pitch."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions after AC Milan's Theo Hernandez was spotted enjoying time with Zoe Cristofoli on a holiday:

Troll Football @TrollFootball I think it’s safe to say, Theo Hernández is enjoying his holidays nicely I think it’s safe to say, Theo Hernández is enjoying his holidays nicely https://t.co/GyUYWMzb4F

DanieI Maithya @AmDanielMaithya @TrollFootball Theo Hernández must be enjoying the holiday in a dream. Let him wake up @TrollFootball Theo Hernández must be enjoying the holiday in a dream. Let him wake up

RGF @rgfray1



@TrollFootball Theo Hernandez highlight tape after that boat ride @TrollFootball Theo Hernandez highlight tape after that boat ride https://t.co/FeqPqHtY0Z

Newcastle United are interested in AC Milan's Theo Hernandez

Newcastle United are back in the UEFA Champions League next season. They are looking to strengthen the team and hand Eddie Howe a squad that can perform well in the competition.

The Magpies recently completed the signing of Sandro Tonali from AC Milan. After Tonali, the Tynesiders have turned their attention to another AC Milan star, Theo Hernandez (as per TeamTalk).

Left-back is one of the positions that the Toons are interested in strengthening. They were recently linked with a move for Kieran Tierney as well.

Hernandez, formerly of Real Madrid, has been a part of the Milan side since 2019. He has so far made 167 appearances for the club, including 45 this past season. The 25-year-old's current deal will run out at the end of the 2025-26 season. He has an estimated market value of around €60 million.

Poll : 0 votes