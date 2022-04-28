"Someone to get in control" - Sir Alex Ferguson comments on Erik ten Hag becoming new Manchester United manager

Manchester United's legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson has finally issued a comment on the club's appointment of Erik ten Hag as the new boss, saying that the Red Devils need someone to get in control at Old Trafford.

The 52-year-old is considered to be one of the best tacticians in world football and his appointment was confirmed last week by Manchester United as the current Ajax boss penned a three-year deal, with the option of extending for an additional season.

Ten Hag became the fifth permanent manager United has appointed since Ferguson left the job at the end of the 2012/13 season.

The legendary tactician has now commented on the 52-year-old's arrival at the club while appearing on RTE Racing.

Sir Alex Ferguson said that he hopes Ten Hag will do well as the manager of the Red Devils and further added that Manchester United need someone to get in control of the situation.

“I hope he does well, the club needs someone to get in control and I hope he does well,” said Ferguson.

Erik ten Hag will have to start a major rebuild at Manchester United next season

The job awaiting Ten Hag at United is a big one as he will have to start a rebuild at the club.

The Red Devils have failed to win the Premier League since Ferguson's exit and the higher-ups will be hoping that the 52-year-old can get them back to their glory days.

With the likes of Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Edinson Cavani and Jesse Lingard expected to head for the exit door, the current Ajax boss will need to have a successful summer transfer window to address some major problem areas in the squad.

Ten Hag has already said that he is determined to develop a team capable of delivering success in the official statement about his appointment.

“It is a great honour to be appointed manager of Manchester United and I am hugely excited by the challenge ahead. I know the history of this great club and the passion of the fans, and I am absolutely determined to develop a team capable of delivering the success they deserve."

United fans will be hoping that Ten Hag can get them to compete for major honours in the coming years and oversee a major change in the culture at the club.

