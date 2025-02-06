"Someone has lost their mind. Accusations can’t be made for free" - Javier Tebas slams Real Madrid for accusation against referees

LaLiga President Javier Tebas has slammed Real Madrid for making accusations against referees in the league. He warned that the club's recent claim is hurting the league and labeled the accusations as falsehood.

Los Blancos criticized match officials after their 0-1 loss to Espanyol last Saturday. The defending LaLiga champions were angered after the referee disallowed Vinicius Jr's goal because of a foul by Kylian Mbappe in the build-up to the goal.

Their outrage was fueled after Espanyol's Carlos Romero brought down Mbappe with a cynical tackle from behind and the referee only issued a yellow card to the defender. To make matters worse, the left-back went on to score the winning goal in the 85th, handing Madrid their third league loss of the campaign.

Trending

After the game, manager Carlo Ancelotti slammed the officiating. Real Madrid also released a statement expressing its discontent about the refereeing and filed a complaint to the Royal Spanish Football Federation and Higher Sports Council.

Reacting to the club's statement and accusations, LaLiga Chief Javier Tebas, slammed Los Blancos for "building a story of victimhood," which hurts the league. He said that Madrid are basing their claim on the previous accusations of Barcelona influencing referees in the league.

"It has built a story of victimhood where the icing on the cake was the statement of the other day. A story of victimhood that is not like that. It made a bad analysis of the Negreira case that has investigated FC Barcelona," Tebas said via Forbes.

"That what is proven is that it seems [Barca] could influence the referees, yet no payment has been credited. It’s a story of exaggerated victimhood, to hurt the competition. It’s excessive. They’ve lost their minds," he added.

"Someone has lost their mind. Accusations can’t be made for free. It also takes some judicial resolution out of context," the LaLiga president concluded.

Former Barcelona defender Gerrard Pique slams Real Madrid for complaint and accusations against referees

Former Barcelona defender Gerrard Pique slammed Real Madrid for their recent comments about referees. He claimed that the reigning LaLiga champions always try to take away attention from the result when they lose.

"The statement is a full-blown smokescreen. They have been doing it for 120 years. When they lose, they have to talk about something else. That’s what they want. Referees are like that and that’s the way they will always be. They are going to make mistakes," Pique said (via Barca Universal).

"From Madrid, it has always been done and the media pressure and turning on the machines when things don’t go well, we are used to it. From then on, the referees are going to be under pressure," the ex-Barca star added.

Real Madrid have also come under heavy criticism after their recent complaints and accusations about referees. As per Revelo, many LaLiga clubs, LaLiga, and RFEF are coming together to take action against Los Blancos for putting pressure on referees through the media.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback