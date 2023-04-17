“Someone must talk” – Thierry Henry demands answers from Nice after alleged racist remarks from PSG coach Christophe Galtier

Thierry Henry has urged OGC Nice players to come out and speak regarding the racist allegations labeled on PSG manager Christophe Galtier. The Arsenal legend believes there must be someone at the club who is keen on coming out with details.

Galtier's emails from his time at Nice have been leaked, and it has opened a can of worms for the PSG manager. The Frenchman was caught complaining about the club having too many black and Muslim players.

Speaking on Amazon Prime Video Sport, Henry has now asked the players from OGC Nice to come out and speak if they know anything about the leaked emails. He was quoted by GFFN as saying:

"Someone must talk, it must be more than those three lines of statement we recently saw. Someone must come and explain to us what happened. The players, in my opinion, wanted to talk. There must be someone in Nîce who talks. And why do the Nîce’s players not talk? This is an important topic I think.”

PSG conducting investigation into Galtier's email at Nice

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is reportedly investigating the racist emails sent by Galtier during his time at OGC Nice. The Ligue 1 side are yet to comment on the issue, but reports suggest the manager's future has weakened further following the leaks.

The section of the email sent by Galtier reads as follows:

"He (Christophe Galtier) told me that I had to take into account the 'reality of the city' and that we couldn't have so many blacks and Muslims in the team. He said to me 'Last night, I went to the restaurant and everyone came down on me to say that we have a team of blacks' then added 'Julien, you must realise what city we are in; we're in the city of (former mayor) Jacques Medecin. Our team does not reflect to what people want, just as it does not reflect myself'."

Galtier is already under pressure at PSG after he failed to guide them past Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League. The Paris side still have the lead in Ligue 1, but their lead at the top has been reduced after slipping up several times in 2023.

