“Someone please put them together in a team” - Thierry Henry names his dream front 3 featuring PSG and Real Madrid superstars

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has expressed his desire to see a front three of Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior, Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)’s Kylian Mbappe.

Real Madrid and Manchester City went toe-to-toe in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Tuesday night (May 9).

Vinicius Junior emerged as the hosts’ standout performer in the 1-1 draw, scoring stunningly from outside the box in the 36th minute. Haaland endured a quiet night by his standards, but still managed to test Thibaut Courtois on a couple of occasions.

After the game, Vinicius Junior and Haaland were spotted having a chat and sharing a laugh. Henry, seemingly taking a cue from their friendliness, said that he wanted to see them playing for the same team. The French icon also added PSG superstar Mbappe to the mix, urging clubs to bring the trio together.

Henry said (via Madrid Zone):

“Vinicius Jr on the left, Mbappé & Haaland as upfront. Someone, please put them together in a team.”

All three superstars have fired on all cylinders in the 2022-23 season. Vinicius Junior has emerged as Real Madrid’s most effective attacker, directly contributing to 44 goals (23 goals and 21 assists) in 51 games.

Manchester City goalmachine Haaland is currently the leading goalscorer in Europe, with him netting 51 goals in 47 games in all competitions. Lastly, PSG’s crown jewel Mbappe has bagged a whopping 36 goals and nine assists in 39 appearances across competitions.

Interestingly, Los Blancos have long been linked with both Haaland and Mbappe. However, given their astronomical €350 million valuation (combined market value via Transfermarket), Henry’s dream is unlikely to be realized any time soon.

PSG midfield star Marco Verratti wants Real Madrid move

According to French outlet L’Equipe, PSG ace Marco Verratti wants to leave the club this summer. The Italian does not have faith in the club’s project and believes a change of scenery would suit him well.

It has been claimed that the 30-year-old sees Real Madrid as his ideal destination and has been in constant contact with Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti.

Verratti, who has played 412 games for the Parisians since joining them in 2012, sees his contract expire in June 2026. As per Transfermarkt, his market value stands at a cool €50 million.

While the 2021 European champion is one of the best central midfielders in the business, Los Blancos might not have room for him. They are expected to retain all of their current midfielders for the 2023-24 season and are believed to be in pole position to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund.

