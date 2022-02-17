“Someone really special” - Jamie Carragher suggests Liverpool already have ‘ready-made” Mohamed Salah replacement at Liverpool 

Jamie Carragher has named Harvey Elliott as the ideal replacement for Mohamed Salah at Liverpool. The Reds legend claims the youngster is ready for the starting XI and will cement his place soon.

Salah is still in contract talks with the Anfield side and is not close to penning a new deal. The Egyptian claims he has asked for something 'reasonable', but the club are refusing to accept his terms.

Speaking ahead of Inter Milan vs Liverpool at the San Siro, Carragher lavished praise on Elliott and indicated that he could fill in for the Egyptian if he were to leave or be unavailable.

"You have someone really special here, maybe in terms of Mo Salah's replacement, if that's the position he plays in. Whenever Mo Salah goes, maybe you've got your ready-made replacement. Mo Salah is getting to 30 now and we're all desperate for him to sign a contract. Maybe not the same type of player, but a guy that plays on the right and comes in on that left foot. Maybe he'll be more creative or maybe he'll get less goals, who knows, but he's definitely a special player and, in the next 18 months, he'll have to find a position for him in the team because players of that quality have to play."

Liverpool's future secured by Jurgen Klopp?

Another former Liverpool player, Danny Murphy, claimed Klopp has already secured the club's future. He believes Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz, along with Elliot, will be replacing Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, and Roberto Firmino in the attack.

"When you look at the youngsters Klopp is bringing in, you can see he is trying to mix things up and change things a little bit. Luis Diaz looked tremendous [against Leicester], you've got Harvey Elliott on the way back, Curtis Jones is getting back to his best, Ibrahima Konate is young, Jota is firing in goals. You can see it's a bit of a long-term plan going on with Liverpool at the moment."

Klopp is yet to decide his future, but he does have a couple of years left on his current contract.

