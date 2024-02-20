"Something that always gives me a good feeling" - Lionel Messi makes social media post ahead of Inter Miami’s MLS opener

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi has posted a message exuding a 'good feeling' ahead of his side's MLS opener at home to Real Salt Lake on Wednesday (February 21).

The Argentine is about to commence his first full season in American football with the Herons, whom he joined last summer on a free transfer after a two-season stay at PSG.

Messi played six of Miami's seven pre-season games leading up to their MLS opener, scoring once in six games. That lone strike came in a 4-3 defeat to Al-Hilal in Riyadh on January 29.

He missed the 4-1 win over Hong Kong XI and playing limited minutes in a few other games. That includdes a 60-minute cameo in the 1-1 home draw with his boyhood side Newell's Old Boys. However, as per Herons boss Tata Martino, Messi is ready to play the full 90 minutes.

On Tuesday, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner posted a message on Instagram, which reads (as translated from Spanish):

"Something that always gives me a good feeling … starting a new season with my new boots. Let’s go."

Having scored on his MLS debut last season, Messi will hope to start the new season on the front foot.

How has Lionel Messi fared at Inter Miami?

Lionel Messi (left)

Lionel Messi made a superb start to life at Inter Miami by scoring in their first seven games - all in the inaugural Leagues Cup. The Herons won all the games en route winning their maiden trophy in their five-year-history.

Messi was expected to create a similar impact in the MLS, and he did start off with a bang, scoring on his competition debut to snap the Herons' long winless streak and lift them off the bottom of the standings.

However, with injuries plaguing the Argentinian, he contributed only two more assists in his next five games. Without their inspirational captain to pull the strings up front, the Herons faltered in their bid for a suprise postseason berth, finishing 14th among 15 teams in the Eastern Conference.

Overall, Messi ended his first season with Inter Miami with 11 goals and five assists in 14 games across competitions.