"Something that has been brewing for a while" - David Ornstein provides update on Manchester United's latest transfer target

Manchester United are reportedly prioritizing a move for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot this summer. The Red Devils lost 2-1 to Brighton & Hove Albion in their opening Premier League game of the season on August 7.

Erik ten Hag's midfield three of Fred, Scott McTominay, and Bruno Fernandes failed to make a big impact on the game. The loss made it evident that United needed to strengthen their ranks in the middle of the park before the end of the transfer window.

However, journalist David Ornstein recently claimed that Manchester United's interest in Rabiot isn't a reaction to that defeat. Speaking on the Athletic Football Podcast (h/t @UtdDistrict on Twitter), he said:

"I understand that Adrien Rabiot is a leading target of #mufc for central midfield, it [pursuing him] is not a knee-jerk reaction to yesterday's result. This is something that has been brewing for a while."

Paul Pogba left the Red Devils for Juventus on a free transfer earlier this summer. Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata, and Jesse Lingard joined the Frenchman in walking out the exit doors at Old Trafford after running down their respective contracts.

Christian Eriksen is the only midfielder Erik ten Hag has signed after replacing Ralf Rangnick as United's manager. Left-back Tyrell Malacia and centre-back Lisandro Martinez have also joined the Red Devils this summer.

It remains to be seen if United will formalize their interest in the 27-year-old before the transfer window deadline on September 1. The France international, who is in the final year of his contract at Juventus, wants to leave the Serie A outfit this summer.

Lazio midfielder rejects Newcastle and Arsenal for Manchester United move

According to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport (h/t ManUtdNews), Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has rejected Arsenal and Newcastle United in favor of joining Manchester United.

However, the Red Devils will have to part with £55 million in transfer fees if they want to sign the Lazio midfielder. Milinkovic-Savic was impressive last season, scoring 11 goals and assisting a further 11 in 37 Serie A appearances.

United could use a goal-scoring central midfielder like Milinkovic-Savic in their ranks. Fred and Scott McTominay are arguably not up to the standards for a team gunning to win their first Premier League title since the 2012-13 season.

The club's midfield problems could be an opportunity for Donny van de Beek and James Garner to kickstart their careers at Old Trafford. However, it remains to be seen if United buy a midfielder before the final day of the transfer window.

