"Something that can change the game" - Ruben Amorim names trait Matheus Cunha brings that Manchester United were missing last year

Ruben Amorim admitted that Manchester United did not have a player who could run with the ball last season and was thus happy to have Matheus Cunha do that for his side. He heaped praise on the new signing after their pre-season 2-1 win over West Ham United on Saturday, July 26.

Ad

Speaking to the media, Amorim pointed out that Cunha was a player who could drive up the pitch with the ball at his feet. He said (via METRO):

"Matheus Cunha is that kind of player that can help us, he can help us a lot because he can run with the ball and that is something that can change the game. We missed that last year."

Ad

Trending

The Portuguese tactician also praised his players for their performance against West Ham. He reserved special mentions for Rasmus Hojlund, Kobbie Mainoo, and Manuel Ugarte and added:

"All the guys. I don’t want to talk specifically. Rasmus [Hojlund] did well. I really liked Rasmus’s game, the runs and the way he fought during the game, one against one, when we kicked the ball. He connected with the teammates so he did a great job.

Ad

"In the first half, Kobbie [Mainoo] and Manu [Ugarte] were really good. I’m not going to talk about the second team because it’s really hard for 11 [10] players to go to the pitch, you know, a lot of young kids. But I really like the team. Of course, you have to look at the game and you have to improve things."

Ad

Bruno Fernandes scored both goals for Manchester United as they registered their first win of the pre-season. Jarrod Bowen scored the lone goal of the match for West Ham United.

Matheus Cunha feels privileged to play for Manchester United

Matheus Cunha spoke about his move to Manchester United and claimed that he wasn't under pressure to do well immediately. He sees it as a privilege to be part of the squad fighting to bring the club back to their best. He said ahead of the West Ham United clash:

Ad

“I really think the pressure of this club is not really pressure. It’s between a privilege, because this is one of the biggest clubs in the world, and like I say, when Ruben comes to me and shows all the pressure that I have to put the club in the perfect times again, I feel like it's a challenge that I want to do for my career. And for me, United is always one of the clubs that need to be there, and for someone that can be part of the process is something that, like I say, is a big privilege."

Manchester United finished 15th in the Premier League last season and lost the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More