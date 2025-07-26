“The pressure of this club is not really pressure” - Matheus Cunha makes confident claim during Manchester United pre-season preparations

Matheus Cunha believes the pressure at Manchester United is more of a privilege and he wants to take it on as a challenge to get the club back to its best. The new signing added that the Red Devils are one of the best clubs in the world, and he is delighted to be a part of them.

Speaking ot the media ahead of their pre-season clash with West Ham United, Cunha said that he is not worried about being perfect on the pitch and that has helped him become comfortable at the club. The Brazilian star added that Ruben Amorim has spoken to him about the pressure of doing well at Old Trafford and said (via Manchester Evening News):

“I really think the pressure of this club is not really pressure. It’s between a privilege, because this is one of the biggest clubs in the world, and like I say, when Ruben comes to me and shows all the pressure that I have to put the club in the perfect times again, I feel like it's a challenge that I want to do for my career. And for me, United is always one of the clubs that need to be there, and for someone that can be part of the process is something that, like I say, is a big privilege."

“So I don't think about being perfect at the start, honestly, I think to be myself and help the team. But of course, the first time I start to feel I'm part of the group, we start to do everything very well, and then think about doing everything well. So I'm very comfortable to be here, I'm very comfortable with the press right now, and honestly, I hope everything can be better, too. Don’t think about the wrong time.”

Manchester United signed Mathues Cunha this summer after activating his £62.5 million release clause at Wolverhampton. He made his debut for the club last week in a goalless draw against Leeds United.

Matheus Cunha credits Ruben Amorim for Manchester United move

Matheus Cunha has admitted that Ruben Amorim played a key role in his move to Manchester United. The manager was spotted talking to the Wolverhampton star after the match at Old Trafford in April, and the 26-year-old said:

“He is a big part of this kind of decision. Like I said, United was always a major club and when you can make a dream come true, it's an easy decision to make."

Apart from Cunha, Manchester United have also signed Bryan Mbeumo and Diego Leon to the first team. The Red Devils have also signed Enzo Kana-Biyik after his contract at Le Havre expired, and loaned the young striker out to Swiss Super League club FC Lausanne-Sport.

