“Something difficult to explain” - Former Real Madrid star Toni Kroos opens up on decision to retire from football 

Former Real Madrid player Toni Kroos has opened up about his decision to retire from football. The midfielder called time on his professional career last summer after the Euro 2024 campaign with Germany.

Kroos, known for his impeccable passing, vision, and ability to control the tempo of the game, had an illustrious playing career. In his 17-year career in the sport, Kroos won a whopping 34 trophies, making him the most decorated German football player.

In a recent interview with Marca, Toni Kroos revealed that he decided to step away from the game while still at the top of his abilities rather than let his physical level decline.

“The decision wasn’t made overnight; it was a process. I wanted to be important for the team and not reach a point where people would say my physical level wasn’t the best or that my body was struggling,” Kroos said.

“It was a period of many conversations with my family, especially my wife. You can win many Champions Leagues and La Liga titles, but the farewell that people gave me is something difficult to explain,” he added.

Most of Toni Kroos’ achievements came during his time at Real Madrid. He spent approximately 10 years at the Spanish capital. During this period, he won the UEFA Champions League (5 times), FIFA Club World Cup (5 times), LaLiga (4 times), UEFA Super Cup (4 times), Copa del Rey (1 time), and Spanish Super Cup (4 times).

Altogether, Kroos won 23 trophies at Real Madrid. He won 10 with Bayern Munich and one with the German national team.

''I'm not afraid'' – Toni Kroos on the key to his performance

Speaking further, Toni Kroos touched on why he was an elite performer during his playing days. The German international said the key to his consistent excellence is self-confidence and an unshakable belief in his abilities.

‘‘First of all, self-confidence. I'm not afraid, at least not in football. I have a lot of confidence in my quality. I don't remember a single game in which I've been nervous or had doubts; I always wanted to go out onto the pitch. We've had difficult times here in these ten years," Kroos said.

"Many titles, but there were also months of difficulties. And if you're not stable, I think that's when you start to doubt, and it's very dangerous to doubt in a club like this. I haven't doubted for a second in these 10 years. Maybe I've made mistakes at some point, but I've been clear all these years that I was the best there in the middle," he added.

While Toni Kroos’ playing days are now behind him, the Daily Mail recently reported that the midfielder is set to return to the sport seven months after his retirement.

