Why ex-Real Madrid star Toni Kroos is returning to football seven months after retirement? Reports provide update

Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos is all set to return to the pitch seven months after hanging up his boots, according to the Daily Mail. The former German midfielder called time on his illustrious career last summer, and has tried to stay away from the limelight since.

However, Kroos is now all set to return to the fore, with the player now announced as the latest inclusion in the 'Icon League.' The tournament consists of seven five-a-side teams who battle each other in short games.

All games of the regular season take place at Dusseldorf's Castello. The new season is scheduled to kick off on March 10, and will feature 13 matchdays.

Alongside Kroos, many high-profile stars from the country will take part in the Icon League. These include former Bayern Munich star Frank Ribery, Ice Hockey icon Leon Draisaitl, commentator Wolff Fuss, and Real Madrid duo Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba.

The league announced Kroos' participation in the tournament via an Instagram post showing the former midfielder staring at his legendary Adidas boot. The caption read:

"One more dance."

The former Germany international also featured in the Icon League in its debut season, where he represented B2B United. However, it is unclear who he is representing in this campaign.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos opted not to sign a replacement for Kroos after he retired last summer. The LaLiga giants initially appeared to miss their talisman, but have done better in recent times. However, Real Madrid still lack a player of Kroos' profile in their squad and could turn to the market for solutions this summer.

How many trophies did Toni Kroos lift with Real Madrid?

Toni Kroos reportedly snubbed a move to Manchester United to join Real Madrid from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2014. The rest, as they say, is history.

The LaLiga giants reportedly paid just £20m (€23.78m) for the German, and it could very well be one of the bargains of the century. Kroos was indispensable for Los Blancos throughout his decade-long stay at the club.

He registered 28 goals and 99 assists from 465 games for Real Madrid. The 35-year-old won 22 trophies with the club, including four LaLiga titles and five Champions League trophies.

Kroos' first silverware with Los Blancos was the 2014 UEFA Supercup. The legendary German ended his stint at the Santiago Bernabeu by lifting his fifth Champions League title in his final game for the LaLiga champions.

