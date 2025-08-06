"Something about it doesn’t feel right to me" - Jamie Carragher reveals stance on Liverpool's pursuit of Alexander Isak

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has warned the club against a move for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak this summer. Recent reports have suggested that the Premier League champions are eyeing the Sweden international.

Isak is one of the finest in his position in Europe right now and is reportedly looking to take the step up from Newcastle United this summer. Interestingly, Arne Slot has already strengthened his No. 9 position by roping in Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt for a reported £79m deal.

Speaking on The Overlap Fan Debate, via The Mirror, Carragher stated that fans wouldn't want the Reds to spend another £120m on Isak this summer.

“He (Isak) will be an amazing signing but from a fan’s point of view for myself, I don’t want Liverpool to spend £150million on Isak. There’s something about Liverpool buying another striker (Ekitike), and he’s backup. Something about it doesn’t feel right to me," said Carragher.

He continued:

"I don’t think the plan is to buy a striker for £80 million, and then be looking to buy another one for £120 million. In terms of what Liverpool have done in the summer by bringing in players, they’ve spent a lot of money and it doesn’t feel like the Liverpool way of doing things so much.”

Isak scored 27 goals from 42 games for Newcastle United last season.

Are Liverpool eyeing a move for Nathan Collins?

Nathan Collins

Arne Slot has set his sights on Brentford defender Nathan Collins this summer, according to journalist Sam Cohen. The Ireland international was outstanding for the Bees last season, registering 42 appearances across competitions, all but two of which were starts.

Brentford have seen multiple first-team stars depart this summer. Christian Norgaard moved to Arsenal, while Mark Flekken joined Bayer Leverkusen.

Bryan Mbeumo left at the end of last month to join Manchester United, and it now appears that Collins is wanted at Anfield. The Reds are reportedly sweating on the future of Ibrahima Konate, whose contract expires next summer.

The French defender is yet to sign an extension and remains linked with Real Madrid. The situation has prompted the Merseyside club to scout the market for a replacement, and they have identified Collins as an option.

However, Brentford have no desire to let the 24-year-old leave, and have already handed him the armband ahead of the new season. Collins is under contract at the Gtech Community Stadium until 2029.

