"Something is going on" - Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane on attacking star

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has admitted that the club are trying to help Eden Hazard, who is currently undergoing the worst injury phase of his career.

Hazard moved to Real Madrid in 2019 for a fee of £103.5 million, but hasn’t been able to show his true form in the Spanish capital due to injuries.

Zidane has admitted that Hazard’s injuries at Real Madrid cannot be explained, and that the club are hoping he can get back to playing soon.

"Something is going on," Zidane responded when asked about Hazard during Monday's press conference.

"He has never been injured in his career and this is new for him. I can't explain more.

"We all want to help him. I hope he will be with us soon."

Eden Hazard’s torrid spell at Real Madrid

Prior to his move to Real Madrid, Eden Hazard had missed just 21 games at Chelsea due to niggling injuries. He had a seven-year spell with the Blues.

Since moving to Real Madrid, however, Hazard has already missed 54 games and counting due to a combination of both short and long-term injuries.

His longest spell on the sidelines came last season, when he suffered a fractured foot in December 2019, and missed more than two months of action.

Advertisement

His poor injury record has seen him struggle for any sort of rhythm on the pitch, as he has managed to score just four times for the club in 36 games in all competitions.

The Belgian arrived with a lot of hype as fans saw him as a player who could replace Cristiano Ronaldo on the left flank. Real Madrid have lacked flair and goals this season and a fit Hazard could have contributed well.

Hazard is already 30, and does not have too many peak years left in him. His contract with Real Madrid ends in 2024, and they will hope he can return soon and be the player everyone expected when they signed him.

Los Blancos have a crucial summer transfer window coming up, so it remains to be seen if the club will truly back him or offload him for new signings.