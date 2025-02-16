"Something has happened that shouldn't happen" - Carlo Ancelotti hits out at referees after Real Madrid draw at Osasuna

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has slammed the officials after dropping points against Osasuna on Saturday, February 15. The two teams locked horns at El Sadar in La Liga, with Los Blancos taking the lead in the 15th minute through Kylian Mbappe.

Unfortunately, the away side were soon reduced to 10 men after referee Munuera Montero gave Jude Bellingham a straight red card for dissent. Real Madrid were denied three strong penalty appeals, with the referee not consulting VAR for any of them.

However, VAR was called into action in the second half, with the home side awarded a penalty which Ante Budimir converted to secure a point. Carlo Ancelotti was furious with the referee and even received a yellow card for protesting Bellingham's dismissal.

Speaking after the game, the Italian manager suggested that there's a problem with refereeing in LaLiga.

"I told him there was a handball in the box that had to be reviewed by the VAR, but they must have turned it on later," said Ancelotti.

He continued:

"Strange things have happened in these three games that everyone has seen. I don't feel like adding more. Everyone saw that the VAR didn't go in to look at plays in their area but they did in ours. There is a problem. Something has happened that shouldn't happen. We must fight and continue."

Real Madrid remain at the top of the league after 24 games, three points ahead of Barcelona on third, who have a game in hand.

How many games have Real Madrid won under Carlo Ancelotti this season?

Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid have won 27 of their 40 games under Carlo Ancelotti this season, losing seven. They have scored 98 goals across competitions, conceding 46. They remain in the title race, having won 15 of their 24 games in the league.

Los Blancos managed five wins from eight games in the league stages of the Champions League, finishing 11th in the table. They have been drawn against Manchester City in the playoffs and have already secured a 3-2 win in the first leg at the Etihad.

Real Madrid next face the Cityzens in the second leg on Wednesday at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos have already won the UEFA Supercup and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup this season, but lost to Barcelona in the Supercopa de Espana final. Carlo Ancelotti's team have also reached the semifinal of the Copa del Rey, where they face Real Sociedad later this month.

