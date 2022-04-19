×
"Something I didn't think could happen" - Ralf Rangnick unhappy with latest change made to Manchester United's fixture list

Ralf Rangnick is upset with the fixture list for Manchester United
Diptanil Roy
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Apr 19, 2022 02:19 PM IST
Ralf Rangnick is unimpressed with Manchester United's game against Chelsea being preponed to April 28.

The match was originally set to be played on May 15. However, with the Blues booking a spot in the FA Cup final, the game will now be played next Thursday.

Manchester United boss Rangnick expressed his disappointment on the club's official website, saying:

"The fact that the Chelsea game was changed from the original fixture is something I didn’t think could happen. Normally in Germany, the last two games of the season have to be played on the very same day and with the same kick-off time. Obviously, it’s different here."

Rangnick expressed his concern with several of the first-team players injured. He added:

"For us it's not good because we have a number of injured players so it would have been better for the Chelsea game to be played two weeks later when it was originally planned. But anyway, we have to deal with it and hopefully by then we will have two or three of those injured players available again."

He also said:

"We have to play at our very best possible level with those three games and we need to try to win as many of them as possible."

Manchester United face Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea in consecutive games

Anfield awaits.🔴 #LIVMUN 🔴#MUFC | #PL

Manchester United are perhaps heading into the most important week of their campaign. The Red Devils are out of all competitions and are desperate to make it to the top four in the Premier League.

They are currently in fifth position with 54 points after 32 games. Arsenal are level on points with them but have played one game less and are currently sixth. Tottenham Hotspur occupy the fourth spot, and are on 57 points after 32 games.

Speaking about their next three games (Liverpool away, Arsenal away and Chelsea at home), Rangnick said:

"We have to take it game by game. We know the importance of the Liverpool game, not only for us to stay in the race for [position] number four, but also for the fans, knowing that the team lost the first fixture this season 5-0 at Old Trafford. We are fully aware of the importance of this game."
🧠 Ralf's got #LIVMUN on his mind... 📖 Read every word from Monday's press conference ⬇️#MUFC | #PL

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

