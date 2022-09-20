“Something I think we missed in the past" - Bruno Fernandes highlights one thing that Erik ten Hag has brought to Manchester United

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has heaped praise on new manager Erik ten Hag for bringing discipline to the squad, something he thought was missing under previous coaches.

Ten Hag was appointed the Red Devils' permanent manager this summer after the completion of interim manager Ralf Rangnick's tenure.

The Dutch tactician has brought in new ideas and a distinct style of play, which the midfielder acknowledged in an interview with The Athletic.

"First of all, he [Ten Hag] has an idea. He has a style. You have to follow his rules. He is strict on that. And I like that.

"He has brought discipline, which is something I think we missed in the past. Everyone must be on the same page," the Portugal international said.

Bruno Fernandes @B_Fernandes8 🏻 With this passion and commitment from the squad we can go far. We must keep pushing With this passion and commitment from the squad we can go far. We must keep pushing 💪🏻🔴 https://t.co/pu9zfJpGtZ

After a disastrous start to the new season under Ten Hag which saw them lose their first two Premier League matches, United have returned to winning ways. They have won four league matches on the trot to climb up to fifth spot.

In the Europa League, they have a win and a defeat under their belt so far.

"He’s someone who I want to remain in touch with" - Bruno Fernandes on former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United signed Bruno Fernandes in the 2020 winter transfer window for a reported sum of around €55 million.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was managing the club at the time and Fernandes enjoyed a great start to life in Manchester under the Norwegian tactician.

Revealing how he ended up joining Manchester United with Ole playing a big role in the move, the playmaker said:

"My agent said, ‘You don’t need to worry, because any time I bring you a club, it will be a dream club for you’. He knew that the dream club was MUFC. Ole was a big part of that because he actually went to see my games.

"On my first day, he [Solskjaer] said to me, ‘Just be yourself’. He said, ‘I know what you are capable of with the ball but I also want you to be the leader you have been at Sporting’."

utdreport @utdreport Bruno Fernandes on Ole Gunnar Solskjær: "He still sends me some messages and says congratulations for certain things. He’s someone who I want to remain in touch with. I said that to him before he left the club." [ @TheAthleticUK Bruno Fernandes on Ole Gunnar Solskjær: "He still sends me some messages and says congratulations for certain things. He’s someone who I want to remain in touch with. I said that to him before he left the club." [@TheAthleticUK] https://t.co/AtpwdOH2aw

Bruno Fernandes is still in contact with Solskjaer, who sends him congratulatory messages from time to time.

"He still sends me some messages and says congratulations for certain things. He’s someone who I want to remain in touch with. I said that to him before he left the club," he added.

The Portuguese has been one of Manchester United's best signings in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era. He has made 134 appearances for the club across competitions, scoring 51 and assisting 40 goals in the process.

He has been highly influential this term despite having just a goal and an assist to his name. Bruno Fernandes has also been handed the captain's armband by the new manager in Harry Maguire's absence, who has been relegated to the bench.

