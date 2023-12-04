"Something just not right" - Gary Neville and Micah Richards explain why Manchester City are dropping points this season

Former players-turned-pundits Gary Neville and Micah Richards think that Manchester City are suffering from complacency and there's "something just not right" about Pep Guardiola's side this season.

The comments came after the English champions were held on to a 3-3 draw by Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad on Sunday, December 4.

Son Heung-Min opened the scoring in the sixth minute before scoring an own goal just three minutes later to mark an eventful start to the game. Phil Foden's 31st-minute goal was then canceled out by Giovani Lo Celso in the 69th minute. Jack Grealish once again put Manchester City in front in the 81st minute before Dejan Kulusevski scored a 90th-minute header to salvage a point for Ange Postecoglu's team.

Neville said (via Daily Mail) after the game:

"What he won't like Guardiola is decision, the complacency, defensive lapses and giving up points again to Tottenham."

Richards, meanwhile, thinks that something isn't right about his former club.

"Something just not right, too easy to play against on counter, individual mistakes again, seeing out game at end is all about concentration. (They) have to concentrate in key moments and didn't do that. Spurs fantastic and found a way. .Just gaps in midfield, defence, organisation at this moment in time is non existent," he stated.

Manchester City are third in the Premier League with 30 points from 14 matches following their draw against Tottenham. They trail league leaders Arsenal by three points and second-placed Liverpool by a point. City are now winless in their last three Premier League matches.

Pep Guardiola fumes at referee following Manchester City's draw against Tottenham

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was particularly unhappy with a refereeing decision during the Tottenham draw. Late in the game, with the score tied at 3-3, the referee played an advantage for a foul on Erling Haaland.

Haaland played Grealish through on goal but the referee decided to blow his whistle for a foul. After the game, Guardiola said he wouldn't comment as Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta did to express his dissatisfaction with the officials.

“I will not do a Mikel Arteta comment. It is hard when you review the image: the referee decides to blow the whistle after he has already said to play on. After the pass, the whistle, so I do not understand this action,” Guardiola said (via The Guardian).

Manchester City will next face fourth-placed Aston Villa in an away Premier League clash on Wednesday, December 6.