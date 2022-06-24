"Something is moving on the Arsenal side" - Claudio Raimondi says Gunners are keeping tabs on Juventus star 

As per journalist Claudio Raimondi (via Tutto Juve), Arsenal have shown some interest in signing Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo this summer.

As per The Athletic, Gunners manager Mikel Arteta was keen to work with Melo in January. The north London club tried to sign him on loan in the winter transfer window. However, the deal didn't work out due to Juventus wanting an 18-month deal with an option to buy for €40 million.

The Gunners' hierarchy wasn't convinced by this and hence, Melo stayed with the Bianconeri.

It looks like they've reignited their interest in the Brazilian this summer. Raimondi revealed that the Italian side are interested in signing Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz. Before signing him, though, they need to offload Aaron Ramsey and Melo.

Raimondi said:

"Juve is interested in Fabian Ruiz, but before starting a real negotiation they must resolve the Ramsey-Arthur situations. For the Welshman who is interested in the trained Turkish team from Pirlo, we will move towards the termination of the contract with severance pay, while for the Brazilian midfielder something is moving on the Arsenal side."

Melo made 31 appearances for the Old Lady last season as they finished fourth in Serie A for the second consecutive season.

Arsenal's interest in Premier League midfielder 'cooled'

According to journalist Ryan Taylor (via Football London), the Gunners' interest in signing Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans has cooled down. The Express journalist tweeted:

"Never say never but Arsenal interest in Youri Tielemans has seemingly cooled. Told it’s never been as close as suggested. Given lack of other suitors & dwindling Leicester contract (expires 2023), deal could be revisited later in window. For now, he’s not of priority. #AFC."

If the Gunners fail to sign Tielemans, their pursuit of Arthur Melo will become more significant. On paper, they have four options in central/defensive midfield positions. They are Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka, Mohamed Elneny and Sambi Lokonga.

However, after Partey was injured last season, Mikel Arteta's side struggled to control the midfield with Elneny and Lokonga not up to that level.

The Gunners have already signed attacking midfielder Fabio Vieira and winger Marquinhos this summer. Goalkeeper Matt Turner will also join them this summer after agreeing to a deal in January.

