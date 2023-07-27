"Something is obviously going on" – Pundit believes Arsenal star might have 'issues' with Mikel Arteta after his lack of game time last season

Ex-Tottenham Hotspur star Alan Hutton has suggested a brewing concern between Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney and his boss Mikel Arteta ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 campaign.

Tierney, 26, has dropped down in the pecking order at the Emirates since the start of last season. He started just 15 of his 36 appearances across competitions past campaign, racking up just 1458 minutes.

Earlier this month, Tierney opened up on his future and stated that he was left out of games for non-injury reasons. He said (h/t Mirror):

"It's not really up to me. I've not had any discussions with the manager and I'm just working hard every day and trying to do as well as I can. I didn't miss a single game because of injury last season. I was available for every match and always ready when called upon."

Speaking to Football Insider, Hutton shared his thoughts on the former Celtic star's situation at Arsenal after the player's remarks. He said:

"Something is obviously going on if he is saying himself that and he has been left out for other reasons, then that is obviously an issue between himself and the manager."

Backing Tierney to reclaim his place in Arsenal's squad, Hutton added:

"I think he is a talented footballer and it is a real shame that he has gone there and it has not quite worked out. I always thought he had his injury problems and that was why he was left out. I think he has still got a lot to offer, there is a fantastic footballer there."

Tierney, whose current deal is set to run out in June 2026, has helped the Gunners lift two trophies so far, including an FA Cup. He has scored five goals and laid out 14 assists in 123 matches across all competitions.

Premier League club keen to sign Arsenal's Kieran Tierney this summer, says journalist

Speaking to GiveMeSport, journalist Ben Jacobs shed light on Newcastle United's interest in Kieran Tierney this summer. He elaborated:

"Arsenal have to understand whether Tierney is happy with his diminished game-time and prepared to stay at the club or would like to go somewhere where he might be a starting left-back. Until the player decides, Newcastle won't move in any kind of sense."

Claiming that Tierney could be a starter for the Magpies, Jacobs added:

"But there's also a possibility that Tierney is available in the market. I would expect Newcastle to move for a left-back this summer because there's a starting spot potentially available on the left even though Dan Burn is liked and popular at the football club."

Should Tierney secure a move to Newcastle in the near future, he would pop up as an outright starter at left-back. He would displace Dan Burn, who has spent almost all of his career playing as a centre-back.

According to Transfermarkt, the Arsenal star is valued at £21 million.