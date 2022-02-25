"Something’s not right" - Rio Ferdinand asks why Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel hasn't tweaked his system to get the best out of Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has had an abysmal time since returning to Stamford Bridge last summer. He was signed by the Blues for a club-record fee of £97.5 million after his exploits with Inter Milan. The Belgian scored 24 goals and made 10 assists in 36 appearances in Serie A last season, leading Inter to the Scudetto.

However, the striker has had a terrible time with the Blues, scoring 10 goals in 28 appearances in all competitions so far.

His performances have left much to be desired. In their 1-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League last weekend, Lukaku broke an unwanted record. He became the player with the least number of touches (7) in a Premier League game, having played the full 90 minutes.

He played the full 90 minutes. Romelu Lukaku’s game by numbers vs. Crystal Palace:7 touches4 accurate passes2 offsides0/4 duels won0 touches in opp. box0 take-ons0 chances created0 shotsHe played the full 90 minutes. Romelu Lukaku’s game by numbers vs. Crystal Palace: 7 touches 4 accurate passes2 offsides 0/4 duels won 0 touches in opp. box 0 take-ons 0 chances created 0 shots He played the full 90 minutes. 😳 https://t.co/xZJRy2fDAQ

He was then left on the bench in the club's 2-0 win over Lille in the Champions League.

Speaking on BT Sport, Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand said manager Thomas Tuchel needs to tweak his system for Lukaku. He said:

"The problem right now is that the way Chelsea play may not suit the way Lukaku plays. But if you spend £100m on someone, you’ve got to maybe adapt that to suit him. I’m not talking wholesale changes but adapt it a little bit so you get the best out of that £100m asset. Something’s not right. I’m baffled because he scores goals everywhere."

Chelsea will hope Lukaku to be in form against Liverpool

The Blues take on Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. The two teams last met in the Premier League twice this season, with both matches ending in draws.

Chelsea are still sweating over the fitness of Reece James and Mason Mount ahead of the final. However, they will hope Lukaku can also return to form on Sunday.

He has only scored five goals in 17 matches in the Premier League but has fared comparatively well in cup competitions. He has three goal contributions in four appearances in the Champions League. The former Manchester United man scored two goals in two matches in the Blues' triumphant run at the Club World Cup earlier this month.

He has also scored one goal in the FA Cup. Hence, Chelsea fans will be hoping the Belgian striker opens his account for the Carabao Cup this season in the final.

Edited by Parimal