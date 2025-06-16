"Something for sure is going to happen" - Enzo Maresca confirms Chelsea will sign players in key position 

Enzo Maresca has confirmed that Chelsea will sign a winger this summer. He said that the club have just three wingers at the Club World Cup and are working to sign new players.

Speaking to the media via GOAL, Maresca admitted that Chelsea will work to sign a winger after failing to reach an agreement with Jadon Sancho. He said that they need players for the position despite Estevao Willian joining after the Club World Cup, and said:

"Jadon [Sancho] is not with us, so for sure that is a position we need to do something about. We have Noni [Madueke], Pedro [Neto] and [Tyrique George] only as the proper wingers, so something for sure is going to happen. When the transfer window is open, something for sure is going to happen."

Trending

When quizzed about Liam Delap and how he plans to use the striker, he said via BBC:

"I don't have any doubt that he can be in the future England's number nine. We know each other already from years ago, so I know what Liam can give us, he knows what we can give to him to improve and to become a better player. I never say to a player you will be a first choice, the message is always the same, you arrive, you work hard, you work more than the other number nine [and you can be]."

Chelsea made a bid to sign Jamie Gittens this month, but it was rejected by Borussia Dortmund. The winger is interested in moving to the Premier League side, while Alejandro Ganacho has also been linked.

Enzo Maresca not confident ahead of Chelsea vs LAFC

Enzo Maresca spoke to the media ahead of their Club World Cup opener against LAFC on June 16 and said that he is never confident ahead of matches. He said that every game has become difficult because of the research teams do and said via BBC:

"I'm never confident, I don't know if it's something good or something bad, but I think because of the technology today, any game can be difficult. They can watch many games about us, we can watch many games about them, so every game becomes very complicated."

The Blues face Flamengo and ES Tunis next in the Club World Cup. They qualified for the tournament in the United States after winning the 2021 UEFA Champions League.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More