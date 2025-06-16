"Something for sure is going to happen" - Enzo Maresca confirms Chelsea will sign players in key position 

Enzo Maresca has confirmed that Chelsea will sign a winger this summer. He said that the club have just three wingers at the Club World Cup and are working to sign new players.
Speaking to the media via GOAL, Maresca admitted that Chelsea will work to sign a winger after failing to reach an agreement with Jadon Sancho. He said that they need players for the position despite Estevao Willian joining after the Club World Cup, and said:
"Jadon [Sancho] is not with us, so for sure that is a position we need to do something about. We have Noni [Madueke], Pedro [Neto] and [Tyrique George] only as the proper wingers, so something for sure is going to happen. When the transfer window is open, something for sure is going to happen."
When quizzed about Liam Delap and how he plans to use the striker, he said via BBC:
"I don't have any doubt that he can be in the future England's number nine. We know each other already from years ago, so I know what Liam can give us, he knows what we can give to him to improve and to become a better player. I never say to a player you will be a first choice, the message is always the same, you arrive, you work hard, you work more than the other number nine [and you can be]."
Chelsea made a bid to sign Jamie Gittens this month, but it was rejected by Borussia Dortmund. The winger is interested in moving to the Premier League side, while Alejandro Ganacho has also been linked.
Enzo Maresca not confident ahead of Chelsea vs LAFC
Enzo Maresca spoke to the media ahead of their Club World Cup opener against LAFC on June 16 and said that he is never confident ahead of matches. He said that every game has become difficult because of the research teams do and said via BBC:
"I'm never confident, I don't know if it's something good or something bad, but I think because of the technology today, any game can be difficult. They can watch many games about us, we can watch many games about them, so every game becomes very complicated."
The Blues face Flamengo and ES Tunis next in the Club World Cup. They qualified for the tournament in the United States after winning the 2021 UEFA Champions League.