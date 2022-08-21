"Something weirdly enjoyable" - Gary Lineker pokes fun at Chelsea star for 'cock-up' against Leeds United

Tottenham Hotspur icon Gary Lineker has mocked Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy following his blunder in the Blues' shock 3-0 defeat to Leeds United on August 21.

Goals from Brenden Aaronson, Rodrigo and Jack Harrison did the damage for Jesse Marsch's side who were deserved winners.

However, it was Aaronson's opener, of which Mendy was largely at fault as he took too long dwelling on the ball.

The American forward nicked the ball of the Senegalese shot-stopper and guided it into an empty net.

Lineker responded to the glaring mistake on Twitter, stating:

"There’s something weirdly enjoyable about a proper goalkeeping cock-up…well, unless he’s your team’s keeper."

Mendy threw his hands out in frustration with his error being the catalyst for Leeds to romp to a 3-0 victory .

Chelsea have now kicked off their season with one win, a draw and a defeat and much of the blame for the Leeds loss is being cast on Mendy.

The Blues keeper's mistake is the second high-profile goalkeeping cock-up to occur in the space of a week.

Last weekend it was Manchester United's David De Gea who had to deal with a ton of mockery for a howler against Brentford in a demoralizing 4-0 thrashing.

The Spaniard allowed Joshua Dasilva's long-range strike to trickle through his hands and into the net.

"A terrible mistake" - Newcastle United legend Shay Given comments on Mendy's mistake in Chelsea loss to Leeds

Mendy's blunder gave Leeds the lead

Former Newcastle goalkeeper Given has reacted to Mendy's mistake during the 3-0 defeat for the Blues.

He defended the Senegalese for having a lack of options whilst noting it was a terrible error.

Given told Sky Sports:

"The only thing I would say in Edouard Mendy's defense is not too many Chelsea defenders have ran into a position to receive the ball off him."

"But it's still his error, it's a terrible mistake from Mendy. He knows he has to clear his lines. You can see his reaction after he's totally disappointed with himself. It's a poor goal to give away."

Mendy arrived at Stamford Bridge from Stade Rennais in 2020 for £21.6 million and has been a mainstay in the side ever since.

He has made 95 appearances for the Blues and has kept 49 clean sheets.

The Senegalese shot-stopper was part of Thomas Tuchel's side that won the UEFA Champions League in his very first season at the club.

He impressed in his debut campaign, winning the UEFA Goalkeeper of the Year award for his consistency in the Chelsea net.

However, nervousness seems to have crept into his game with Mendy not a stranger to the occasional blunder.

